QIB and Qatar Airways co-branded Visa credit card holders can receive 50% bonus Avios, for a limited period when travelling with Qatar Airways

Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) announced the launch of a new campaign in collaboration with Qatar Airways and Visa to offer 50% bonus Avios for QIB and Qatar Airways co-branded Visa credit card holders.

Running until 20 November, the new campaign will offer customers the opportunity to collect 50% bonus Avios, when using their QIB and Qatar Airways co-branded Visa card. QIB is offering members with more opportunities to collect Avios and spend it when booking their tickets, travelling around the world or upgrading their seats and shopping at Qatar Duty Free.

The offer is exclusive for Gold, Platinum, and Signature QIB-Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Credit Cardholders. They will be rewarded on their local and international purchases when using the credit cards during the campaign period. Customers can earn up to 10,000 Avios by 20 November and the bonus will be transferred within three to four weeks following the end of the campaign.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “As we are fast approaching the travelling season, we are delighted to be partnering with Qatar Airways and Visa once again to offer our customers exclusive bonus rewards designed to enhance their travel experience. This campaign is also another testament to our efforts to reward our customers throughout all their experiences.”

Customers who wish to earn 50% bonus Avios can take part in the campaign by applying for the QIB-Qatar Airways co-branded credit cards and benefit from several features by visiting the website www.qib.com.qa/cobranded-cards

