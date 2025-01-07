Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has introduced a series of new features in its QIB Mobile App and Lite App, bringing enhanced functionality and convenience to its customers. These updates represent QIB’s ongoing commitment to revolutionizing the banking experience through innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers in Qatar.

In another significant move to expand the transfer experience, QIB has launched a Cash Pickup Transfer service, enabling customers to send money to beneficiaries in the Philippines and Egypt without requiring a bank account. Customers can enjoy benefiting from competitive exchange rates and instant cash transfer in a simple and secure way to send funds abroad to their family and friends who can collect their money from 22,000 agent locations including all BDO Unibank branches in the Philippines and all Banque Misr branches in Egypt. The service addresses the needs of a large segment of the population who may not have traditional banking services, making money transfers more inclusive and direct.

Among the key additions is the ability for customers to use their Absher Points to load funds onto their new or existing Prepaid Cards. This new option allows users to transform their loyalty points into a usable cash balance, giving them more ways to make purchases and manage their finances on-the-go. By integrating this functionality into the QIB Mobile App, the bank continues to offer customers more accessible and rewarding banking options. In addition, Customers can now instantly apply for the Hadiyati (Gift) Card through the QIB Mobile App. The QIB Hadiyati Card is the perfect gift—convenient, secure, and flexible. As a one-time loaded prepaid card, it offers ease of use at any VISA-powered merchant, both in Qatar and abroad.

Additionally, QIB has expanded access to its Family Shield WPS Takaful policy through the QIB Lite App. This expansion makes the policy more widely available to workers, offering affordable Takaful plan for just QR 10 per month. The service’s integration into the QIB Lite App enables users to secure their families’ future instantly, providing greater peace of mind.

Commenting on these new features, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “At QIB, we are dedicated to providing practical solutions that address the diverse financial needs of our customers. These new features simplify everyday banking tasks while offering more options for financial management. With each update, we strive to create a seamless digital experience that is tailored to our customers' lifestyles, making banking faster, more accessible, and more personalized.”

With over 300 features and a refined user experience, the QIB Mobile App has become the preferred banking channel for most customers, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for all their banking needs. The App offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions and to fulfil all their banking requirements remotely. In addition, QIB customers can open a new account, apply for personal financing, a Credit Card, or open additional accounts instantly via the QIB Mobile App.

Available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and easily self-register using their active ATM/Debit Card number and PIN.

For more details, please visit: www.qib.com.qa/en-MobileApp.