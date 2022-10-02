Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) was recognized by the Ministry of Labour (MoL), for its Qatarization efforts in the private sector and for empowering Qatari youth.

The award recognized QIB’s commitment to promote Qatarization, to attract qualified national talent to work in various areas of the Bank by equipping them with the right tools and support to help enhance their capabilities and build their professional careers. This recognition comes within the framework of the Ministry of Labour keenness to highlight top performing companies and entities localizing jobs in the private sector.

During the honoring ceremony, HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour, presented the award to Hind Al Khulaifi, Head of Qatarization and Wadha Ali Odaiba, Executive Manager, Government Affairs at QIB’s Human Capital Group, both being honoured among the list of distinguished employees and the most cooperative with the Ministry this year.

QIB has exhibited excellence in Qatarization by providing Qatari candidates with genuine career and personal development opportunities that will allow them to reach their full potential. The bank is continuously participating in initiatives led by the Ministry’s nationalization program (Kawader) to support and develop Qatari talent as one of the key components of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Commenting on this recognition, Mr. Khalefa Al Mesalam, Head of Human Capital Group said: “It is a privilege to be recognized by the Ministry of Labour for our efforts to support building the next generation of leaders. This recognition is really close to our hearts as it underscores the success of our Qatarization strategy in attracting, developing, and retaining nationals across all the divisions in the Bank. This recognition is a result of dedication and commitment of our team and a testament to our ongoing Qatarization efforts. As we continue to steer our corporate development plan in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030, we look forward to continuing to capitalize on our Qatarization efforts.”

Since its establishment in 1982, QIB has been committed to making Qatarization a top priority for human resources. Over the past four decades, the bank has been able to attract national talent in accordance with an integrated vision based on recruitment, qualification, and training, enabling Qatari employees to take leadership positions in various areas of the Bank.

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa

-Ends-