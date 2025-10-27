Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has partnered with Mastercard to become the first bank in Qatar offering the Click to Pay service to its Mastercard cardholders.

As a first step, customers need to activate the Click to Pay Service within the QIB mobile app or the online store of any participating merchant. Once activated, customers will be able to shop online more quickly ("instant checkout"), without needing to enter their card details every time.

Click to Pay simplifies the online checkout process by allowing QIB Mastercard cardholders to register once and use a unique identifier, such as their email or phone number, to complete transactions with all participating merchants. Thereafter, Mastercard cardholders can use their enrolled cards without re-entering details for every purchase. The solution enables biometric authentication, eliminating the need to manually enter card details or one-time passcodes.

QIB Mastercard cardholders can register for Click to Pay instantly through the QIB Mobile App to benefit from a faster, more secure digital payment experience across all internet-enabled devices. The service can be activated or deactivated seamlessly through the QIB app.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking said: “We are pleased to be the first bank in Qatar to launch Click to Pay service with biometric authentication to Mastercard cardholders customers. This achievement reflects our commitment to leading digital innovation and delivering secure, simpler and faster payment experiences for our customers. As part of our ongoing partnership with Mastercard, we continue to introduce technologies that enhance convenience while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.”

Click to Pay incorporates secure digital codes, replacing sensitive payment data with encrypted tokens that protect users’ financial information, making every transaction safer across internet-enabled devices. Customers can login to QIB Mobile App and activate Visa Click to Pay service instantly.

With over 320 features and an intuitive user interface, the QIB Mobile App has become the preferred banking channel for QIB customers. The App offers customers full control over their accounts, cards, financing, and transactions, and enables them to fulfil all their banking requirements remotely. Customers can also open new accounts, apply for financing or credit cards, and book deposits instantly and securely.

