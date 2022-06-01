Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, continues its partnership with Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, with the roll out of another exciting FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion, offering customers the chance to live the celebration of a lifetime by winning hospitality packages and prize bundles for two to attend the matches, courtesy of Visa.

The celebration continues with QIB Visa Cards and through the award-winning QIB Mobile App from June 1st to September 30th, 2022. Both existing and new QIB Visa cardholders can take part in this exclusive promotion by applying for the recently introduced Visa FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ limited edition Debit, Credit and Prepaid Cards, or by simply spending with their existing Visa Cards for a chance to win one of 30 hospitality packages for two or 198 match tickets for two to attend the FIFA World Cup™️ matches, courtesy of Visa, awarding 228 customers in total to attend the FIFA World Cup™ matches with their companions for the duration of the campaign.

QIB will announce 53 winners each for June and July and 56 winners each for August and September with 10 grand winners at the end of September 2022 to receive hospitality packages for two and prize bundles for two to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ matches, courtesy of Visa.

Committing to its digital strategy of offering a smooth and simplified banking experience and elevating the banking experience of its customers, QIB has introduced the Visa FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion through the QIB Mobile App, where customers can instantly avail the limited-edition Visa cards and track their chance for winning. New and existing Visa cardholders will be eligible to enter monthly draws and win FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ hospitality packages and prize bundles, courtesy of Visa.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “Following the successful launch of the first campaign, we are happy to launch the next phase to reward more customers as we partner with Visa to build on the football fever in Qatar. At QIB, customer satisfaction remains our primary motivation for introducing exceptionally unique services and rewards, providing greater value and return on banking experiences with QIB. As we get closer to the biggest sporting event in the world, we are delighted to celebrate this milestone and to bring the joy of this football celebration to our esteemed customers, thanks to Visa.”

Dr. Sudheer Nair, Visa’s Country Manager for Qatar, stated: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with QIB and reward more Visa cardholders to make the tournament a memorable one. This promotion is a great opportunity to provide QIB’s Visa cardholders access to the digital economy and support the government’s ambitions of extending the benefits of digital payments – secure, convenient and rewarding – to more consumers and businesses in Qatar.”

QIB’s award-winning Mobile App gives full control to customers to open new or additional accounts and get the Visa limited edition Debit Card, apply for Instant Visa FIFA World Cup™ Credit or Prepaid Card, or replace their existing cards with the limited-edition ones instantly in a safe and convenient matter. To participate, customers must login to the QIB Mobile App and join the campaign by applying to one of the Visa Limited Edition Debit, Credit or Prepaid Cards or by paying with their Visa existing Cards.

To download the App, customers can visit their respective App stores and search for QIB Mobile App. Customers can easily self-register using their debit card details.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-visapromotion

