Doha, Qatar – 13 April 2026: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the new two millionaires of the 9th Misk Account edition, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to rewarding responsible saving and empowering customers across Qatar.

Ahmad Ali Al-Shamsi and Maytha Mohammed Al-Adhba were revealed as the winners of the grand prize of QAR 1 million each, following a draw held under the supervision of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and QIB representatives. The draw marks the 2nd millionaire announcement of this new cycle of millionaire announcements, with 8 more grand winners to be named throughout the year.

During this edition, Misk Account will offer the opportunity to a total of 1,124 QIB customers to win a total prize pool of QAR 26 Million. Most notably, the number of the QAR 1 million grand prize winners has doubled to 12. The millionaire draw will now take place every two months to announce 2 new millionaires. In addition, 6 customers will win QAR 50,000 each on monthly basis, while 20 customers up from 15, will win QAR 10,000 each on a weekly basis.

To qualify for the QAR 1 Million Grand Prize draw, customers are required to open a Misk Account at least three months before the upcoming grand draw month and maintain a minimum monthly balance of QAR 10,000. For every additional QAR 10,000 saved, customers earn an extra chance to win.

Commenting on the win, Mr. Ahmad Ali Al-Shamsi said: “I am happy to have won through the Misk Account. The Misk Account offers a unique opportunity to grow savings while benefiting from valuable rewards, and I appreciate QIB’s continued commitment to encouraging a culture of saving among its customers. I invite everyone to open a Misk Account for an opportunity to win.”

Mrs. Maytha Mohammed Al-Adhba commented: “I am very pleased with this win and grateful for the opportunity provided through the Misk Account. It is an excellent solution that combines the value of saving with the excitement of rewarding customers. I thank QIB for creating such a rewarding and impactful experience, and encourage everyone to open a Misk Account for an opportunity to win. ”

Congratulating the winners, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to announce the two new millionaires of the 9th Misk Account edition for this year. The excitement and impact these prizes bring reflect the success in encouraging customers to build a sustainable saving habit. With double the number of millionaires this year, we are happy to continue offering our customers greater value and more life-changing opportunities.”

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free credit card against their Misk Account balance, earn profits on their savings, and enjoy frequent opportunities to win cash prizes.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-miskaccount.