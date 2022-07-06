Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) announces that all QIB branches will be closed on the first day of Eid Al-Adha, Saturday 9th of July, and only five of its Mall branches including Al Gharafa (Qmall), Dar Al Salam Mall Doha Festival City, City Center and Mall of Qatar will be operating effective from the second day of Eid, Sunday 10th of July, during the normal working hours from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM and from 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM for all withdrawals and deposits services.

All branches will resume normal opening hours after the Eid official holiday on Wednesday 13th of July, 2022.

To make Eid Al-Adha a memorable experience and share the joy with friends and family members, QIB customers can gift Eidiya using E-cash, mPay, or Hadiyati Gift Cards through the QIB Mobile App. In addition, customers can gift their loved ones a Hadiyati card by redeeming their Absher points.

QIB’s digital platforms will remain available at all times (24/7). All retail and corporate customers are encouraged to use QIB’s award-winning Mobile App, Internet banking, Call Center 44448444, the virtual assistant “Zaki”, and over 170 ATMs and Cash Deposit machines spread across the country.

With more than 140 features on the award-winning QIB Mobile App, customers can fulfil most of their banking needs digitally at any time during Eid. From requesting a new card to managing accounts and transferring money locally and internationally, the QIB Mobile App offers customers the most convenient, fast, secure, and simple way.

More recently, QIB has unveiled a new look and structure of its QIB Corporate App, with new features designed to meet the financial needs of its corporate customers and enhance the navigation experience. Existing customers who are registered on QIB’s Corporate Internet Banking can now make transfers through the Corporate App anytime and from anywhere in the world. In addition, customers can have a quick overview of their account transactions details, balances, account summary, corporate finance, and deposits.

QIB ensures an efficient banking experience for customers throughout the mall branches and the 24/7 digital channels and extends the warmest greetings and wishes to all the people in Qatar on the blessed occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa

