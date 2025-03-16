Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the new millionaire of the 8th edition of the Misk Account, reaffirming its commitment to encouraging a habit of saving and rewarding customers for their financial discipline.

Saleh Menawer Abdallah Al-Shamari was revealed as the new Misk Millionaire during the draw, held in the presence of official representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry alongside QIB officials. The winner was hosted at QIB’s annual Ramadan gathering with his son to receive the prize.

The 8th edition of QIB’s Misk Account features the largest prize pool in Qatar, totalling QAR 17.4 million. This edition will reward 858 customers with exciting prizes, offering more opportunities to win than ever before. The number of grand prize winners of QAR 1 million has increased from 4 to 6, with the millionaire’s draw now scheduled every two months. Additionally, the number of monthly winners of the QAR 50,000 prize has risen from 4 to 6, while 15 customers will continue to win QAR 10,000 each on a weekly basis.

Commenting on the announcement, Mosallam Saleh Al-Shamari, the millionaire’s son said on behalf of his father: “We feel truly grateful to QIB for this incredible opportunity. Saving with the Misk Account has been a rewarding experience, and we encourage others to start their savings journey with QIB. Saving with QIB helps you achieve your financial goals and secure a brighter future.”

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to announce the new Misk Millionaire, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, a time of reflection and new beginnings. The Misk Account continues to encourage customers to develop strong saving habits while being rewarded with life-changing prizes. Our commitment remains in enhancing our savings programs to offer greater value and meaningful opportunities, empowering our customers to achieve their financial goals with confidence.”

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free, for the first-year, credit card against their Misk Account balance, receive profits on their savings, and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-miskaccount.