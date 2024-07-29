Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, and Qatar Airways Privilege Club have announced enhanced new features to benefit the QIB Qatar Airways cardholders of Visa Signature and Visa Platinum Credit Cards. This new initiative comes as part of QIB's ongoing commitment to provide exceptional value and service to increase the product value proposition to cardholders.

The new features offered to cardholders include the opportunity to fast track their Privilege Club tier, collect Qpoints on credit card spends and enjoy additional bonus Avios on their first Qatar Airways flight booked with the co-branded credit cards.

New cardholders of the Visa Signature cards will be upgraded to Privilege Club Gold tier when they spend QAR 100,000 within the first 6 months, and new cardholders of the Visa Platinum cards will be upgraded to Privilege Club Silver tier when they spend QAR 60,000 within the first 6 months. The Gold and Silver tiers will unlock exclusive privileges such as priority check-in and boarding, extra baggage allowance, complimentary lounge access and much more.

After completing their first Qatar Airways flight booked with their co-branded credit cards on qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app, new cardholders of the Visa Signature and Visa Platinum cards will also collect additional bonus Avios. New cardholders travelling on First or Business Class will collect 10,000 additional bonus Avios and new cardholders travelling on Economy Class will collect 5,000 additional bonus Avios.

New and existing QIB Qatar Airways Cobrand Signature Card will earn 1 Qpoint for every 400 Avios earned by the customer on his cobrand card spends. While new and existing QIB Qatar Airways Cobrand Platinum Card will earn 1 Qpoint for every 450 Avios earned by the customer on his cobrand card spends, elevating the opportunities with Privilege Club as Qpoints enable members to upgrade or retain their tier with the loyalty programme.

In addition to this, QIB and Qatar Airways Co-branded Cardholders continue to collect Avios on their everyday spends and enjoy their existing benefits of complimentary access to airport lounges worldwide through LoungeKey. Cardholders can also link their cards to Privilege Club accounts and start collecting and spending Avios across a wide range of shopping, dining and entertainment partners.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: "We are dedicated to providing the best travel experiences for our customers. These exclusive benefits elevate our portfolio of QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Cards, offering innovative features and unmatched privileges. We are confident that cardholders will be delighted, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional service and value to them.”

Mr. Thomas Vadakedath, Senior Vice President Loyalty at Qatar Airways, said: “Our long-standing partnership with QIB has played a pivotal role in continuing to deliver elevated value to our members. The additional benefits to QIB Airways Co-branded Credit Cardholders are an extension of our strategic relationship that will provide cardholders with further new avenues to enhance their travel experiences with Qatar Airways.”

To learn more and apply for the QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Cards, visit www.qib.com.qa/en-tierupgrade