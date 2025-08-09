Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, in collaboration with INJAZ Qatar, a leading non-profit organization focused on youth economic empowerment, has successfully concluded the 2024/25 cycle of the nationwide Life Skills Program, impacting over 27,000 students across 71 schools.

Over the course of the year, more than 180 teachers were trained and deployed to deliver the programs in classrooms. The sessions were integrated into the academic calendar, allowing students to benefit from structured, interactive content across 12 teaching hours.

This three-year program, developed under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education was designed to equip Grade 7 and Grade 9 students with the skills they need to succeed in both their academic and professional lives. The Life Skills for Preparatory Students project is comprised of two distinct programs tailored to each grade level.

The “It’s My Business” program for Grade 7 students has introduced design thinking as a problem-solving approach and offered a hands-on entrepreneurial experience, guiding students through identifying market needs, proposing solutions, and exploring how to launch a business idea. Meanwhile, the “It’s My Future” program for Grade 9 students focused on career readiness, helping them build a personal brand, explore job opportunities, write resumes, and develop the skills and behaviors needed to succeed in the job market.

Commenting on the success of the first year’s program, Mrs. Mashaal Abdulaziz Al Derham, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, said: “We are pleased to see the strong results of our collaboration with INJAZ Qatar. This program represents our long-term commitment to supporting the youth of Qatar through practical, forward-thinking education. By focusing on life and financial skills at the preparatory level, we are contributing to the development of confident, capable individuals who are ready to shape their own futures. This initiative aligns with QIB’s social responsibility framework and supports the broader goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Mr. Emad Al Khaja, CEO of INJAZ Qatar, commented: “We are happy to continue our successful collaboration with QIB. Together, we are building an ecosystem of learning that extends beyond the classroom and prepares young students to make informed life and career choices. This collaboration remains a strong model for impactful educational outreach in the region.”

The QIB-INJAZ Qatar collaboration highlights a shared commitment to empowering youth in Qatar by bridging the gap between education and real-world skills. With a growing impact year over year, the Life Skills Program continues to support the development of future-ready generations who can actively contribute to the country’s economic and social progress.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.