Doha, Qatar – Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS) is working to advance global security standards through participation at this year’s Milipol, the global event for homeland security and civil defense running at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from October 29-31. As a leading global security institution, QIASS is dedicated to furthering security standards through innovative training, strategic research, and partnerships that respond to the proliferation of ever-evolving transnational security challenges.

Milipol 2024 will showcase QIASS’s expertise in risk management, security consultancy, and tailored professional training to the needs of government, commercial, and non-profit sectors. Attendees will be able to explore how QIASS’s hands-on, scenario-based training programs equip professionals with the skills necessary to tackle real-world security challenges.

Mohammed El Shawesh, Communications Director at QIASS explained: “Milipol 2024 allows us to connect with global leaders to demonstrate the value of our training and research in shaping a more secure world. We look forward to sharing our research insights during the event and networking with like-minded organizations committed to securing global challenges through knowledge transfer and innovation."

In addition to its educational programs, QIASS is a global leader in security-related research. By partnering with prestigious academic and research institutions, QIASS provides actionable intelligence that helps public and private sector leaders navigate critical decisions in an increasingly complex security landscape.

About the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS)

The Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS), based in Doha, Qatar, is a leading institution focused on enhancing global security through expert training, research, and consultancy. Serving government, commercial, and non-profit sectors, QIASS equips professionals to tackle today’s complex security challenges. With initiatives like the Global Security Forum (GSF), QIASS fosters international collaboration and drives important discussions on global security issues. For more information, visit www.qiass.org.