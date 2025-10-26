“At the event, International Smart Card (DBA Qi Card) will engage with key stakeholders to discuss strategic partnerships and two-way investment opportunities.” --- Bahaa Abdul Hadi, Chairman, International Smart Card (DBA Qi Card).

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – International Smart Card (DBA Qi Card), the leading electronic payment solutions provider in Iraq, is set to represent the country's financial technology (FinTech) sector at Money20/20 USA, a major global stage for the payments, banking, fintech and financial services community, scheduled for October 26–29, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Qi Card's participation at Money20/20 USA 2025 edition as a sponsor will highlight the role of emerging markets, such as Iraq, in influencing the global fintech sector. The company will present its initiatives in innovative biometric systems, secure electronic payments, financial inclusion, effective international partnerships and digital transformation, which have expanded access to financial services for more than +16 million individuals in Iraq, along with +50,000 merchants.

“Qi Card’s presence at Money20/20 is to share the successful use cases, learning the latest in global fintech, explore new partnerships, and get to know the latest of global innovation and compliance practices” said Bahaa Abdul Hadi, Chairman of International Smart Card (DBA Qi Card). “We take pride in representing Iraq as a success story in digital payments and to engage with international leaders on advancing cross-border collaboration and technological innovation.”

Money20/20 USA convenes over 10,000 prominent leaders in the global fintech sector, encompassing financial institutions, regulatory bodies, investors, and innovators. This event serves as a platform to examine the future of payments, banking, and digital commerce. The participation of the International Smart Card’s (DBA Qi Card) highlights Iraq's emergence as a burgeoning fintech hub in the Middle East region and illustrates the potential for homegrown solutions to align with international standards.

