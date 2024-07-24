Doha, Qatar: In support of efforts to protect and enhance Qatar’s mangroves, Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), has joined international conservation coalition, the Global Mangrove Alliance (GMA). The membership will enable Earthna to collaborate with other organizations who collectively strive to advance mangrove conservation initiatives, share expertise and resources, and collaborate on projects that preserve these vital coastal ecosystems worldwide.

Earthna’s membership of the GMA coincides with the upcoming World Mangrove Day (WMD), which will take place on 26 July 2024. Celebrated annually, WMD was established by UNESCO in 2015 to highlight the critical importance of mangrove ecosystems and promote their sustainable management and conservation.

On the importance of Earthna joining GMA, Dr Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna, said: “Mangrove forests play an incredible role in advancing global sustainability and the fight against climate change. They absorb high-levels of carbon, buffer against the impacts of climate change like storm surges and sea level rise, support biodiversity, improve water quality, and prevent coastal erosion. By working closely with the Global Mangroves Alliance and its partners, Earthna will leverage collective expertise and resources to help safeguard these critical coastal habitats here in Qatar, and worldwide.”

The GMA unites technical experts, civil society organizations, governments, local communities, businesses, funding agencies, and foundations to accelerate coordinated global action to conserve and restore mangroves, with an aim to expand the global mangrove habitat by 20 percent by 2030. The alliance includes leading international organizations such as Conservation International, The International Union for the Conservation of Nature, The Nature Conservancy, Wetlands International and World Wildlife Fund, among many others.

Earthna’s membership of the Global Mangrove Alliance, and involvement in local restoration projects, highlights its ongoing efforts towards sustainability and reinforces its commitment to creating lasting environmental solutions.

-Ends-

About Earthna

Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna) is a non-profit policy, research, and advocacy organization, established by Qatar Foundation (QF) to promote and enable a coordinated approach to environmental, social, and economic sustainability and prosperity.

Earthna is a facilitator of sustainability efforts and action in Qatar and other hot and arid countries, focusing on sustainability frameworks, circular economies, energy transition, climate change, biodiversity and ecosystems, cities and the built environment, and education, ethics, and faith. By bringing together technical experts, researchers, government and non-government organizations, businesses, civil society, and policy and decision-makers, Earthna fosters collaboration, innovation, and positive change.

Using their home—Education City—as a testbed, Earthna develops and trials sustainable solutions and evidence-based policies for Qatar and hot and arid regions. The organization is committed to combining modern thinking with traditional knowledge, contributing to the well-being of society by creating a legacy of sustainability within a thriving natural environment.

For more information about Earthna please visit: earthna.qa

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

About Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For any media inquiries, please contact: pressoffice@qf.org.qa