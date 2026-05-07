Doha – Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), a leading national apex chamber representing over 150,000 companies across India, to strengthen bilateral trade, investment flows, and business connectivity between the two markets.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration aimed at promoting Qatar as a destination for Indian businesses and facilitating greater engagement between companies operating in both ecosystems. It builds on a series of high-level engagements of PHDCCI-led delegations to Qatar, which helped identify opportunities for deeper cooperation.

Under the agreement, both parties will work closely with Invest Qatar and the Qatar Chamber to organise joint initiatives, including a dedicated roadshow in India. These efforts will focus on showcasing Qatar’s business environment, sharing market insights, and facilitating direct connections between investors, institutions, and industry leaders.

The collaboration (also) seeks to encourage Indian companies to explore opportunities within the QFC platform, with QFC supporting those referred through this partnership in establishing a presence in Qatar, subject to alignment with its permitted activities.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said, “As a gateway to Qatar’s dynamic market, QFC continues to identify new avenues to facilitate investment inflows and strengthen cross-border trade and cooperation. This MoU with PHDCCI deepens Qatar–India economic ties by providing Indian companies with a clear pathway to establish their regional presence through QFC, which offers a world-class legal, regulatory and tax environment that supports business growth.”

Dr Ranjeet Mehta, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary General, PHDCCI, further elaborated on the MoU;” The signing of the MoU between PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Qatar Financial Centre heralds a new era of collaboration, focused on fostering trade, investment and knowledge exchange. This partnership reflects our commitment to expanding global outreach and supporting businesses in exploring new markets and opportunities. It also underscores our shared vision of fostering sustainable growth and unlocking new opportunities for businesses in both regions.”

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing bilateral economic engagement between Qatar and India through sustained collaboration and closer institutional ties.

About Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

@QFCAuthority | #QFCMeansBusiness

About PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI)

PHDCCI has been working as a catalyst for the promotion of Indian industry, trade and entrepreneurship for the past 121 years. It is a forward looking, proactive and dynamic PAN-India apex organisation. As a partner in progress with industry and government, PHDCCI works at the grass roots level with strong national and international linkages for propelling progress, harmony and integrated development of the Indian economy.

PHDCCI, acting as the “Voice of Industry & Trade” reaching out to more than 1,50,000 large, medium and small industries, has forged ahead leveraging its legacy with the industry knowledge across multiple sectors to take Indian Economy to the next level.

At the global level, PHDCCI works with the Embassies and High Commissions in India and overseas to bring in the International Best Practices and Business Opportunities.

Media Contact

QFC Corporate Communications

Rasha Kamaleddine | r.kamaleddine@qfc.qa