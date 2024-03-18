Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank’s Export Development and Promotion Agency, Tasdeer, has announced the launch of the fourth edition of the ‘Go Global’ Export Accelerator Program, which empowers Qatari companies to access global markets.

The latest edition builds on the program’s significant contribution to boosting Qatari exports, particularly throughout 2023 when participating companies generated 460 export leads worth 248 million Qatari riyals. The program’s success landed Tasdeer the second place at the World Trade Promotion Organizations Conference and Awards.

15 companies from various industries were selected to participate in the program’s latest edition across three categories, namely export-aspiring SMEs with no previous experience in accessing global markets, export-ready SMEs with little experience in exporting and experienced exporters with an interest in expanding to new markets.

Commenting on the occasion, Executive Director of Qatar's Export Development & Promotion Agency (Tasdeer) Khaled Abdulla Al Mana said the launch of the program’s latest edition signals the bank’s unwavering commitment to supporting SMEs in developing their business and accessing global markets.

“The program has served as an efficient tool in boosting Qatari exports and empowering companies to compete in global markets,” he said. “The success of previous editions has inspired us to constantly develop and diversify our programs and initiatives to bolster the private sector’s contribution to Qatar’s sustainable economic growth and National Strategy 2030."

The ‘Go Global’ program enables companies to develop their export capabilities through workshops and training sessions organized in partnership with prestigious educational institutions, which offer guidance on developing export strategies, facilitate bilateral meetings with potential buyers in target markets, and provide support in terms of promoting Qatari brands.

The program is delivered in collaboration with the Singapore Management University in 2022 and 2023. The university has been providing guidance and training on various topics related to export development while equipping companies with the skills and expertise to bolster their activities, providing insights on supply management and target market assessment and drawing lessons from SME success stories in the field of export planning and development. The support will continue in the export development journey of the selected companies throughout the duration of the Go Global program. On February 1, QDB also organized a series of introductory meetings on the program in cooperation with its logistics partners, namely Aramex, GWC and Milaha.

For more information, SMEs are encouraged to visit the following website:

https://tasdeer.qdb.qa/Arabic/Develop/Pages/GoGlobal.aspx

