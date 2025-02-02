Doha, Qatar - Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), held its second board meeting to chart strategic directions for integrating career guidance and development on a national scale. The meeting provided a platform for board members to review ongoing initiatives and future plans that align with Qatar’s vision of cultivating a skilled and adaptable workforce. The board examined the progress and achievements of QCDC’s programs and services. They deliberated on new strategies to embed career guidance within the national development framework, focusing on aligning educational outcomes with labor market needs, enhancing career awareness, and boosting the employability of Qatari youth.

Discussions also covered the requirements and resources necessary to implement best practices in career development nationwide. Central to these discussions was the establishment of a comprehensive national career development ecosystem designed to enhance integration and alignment between the education sector and the labor market. This unified approach aims to nurture national talent and empower future generations to play a pivotal role in advancing the country’s sustainable development goals. The board deliberated on the policies and partnerships needed to support this initiative. Mr. Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Acting Director of QCDC, emphasized the importance of leveraging modern technologies to deliver specialized career guidance services effectively. He also highlighted the need to strengthen collaboration with educational institutions, government bodies, and private sector organizations to create an integrated system that supports lifelong learning and career development.

QCDC’s Board of Directors comprises six entities from both the public and private sectors, with three co-chairs: the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, represented by H.E. Minister Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater; the Ministry of Labor, represented by H.E. Minister Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Marri; and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, represented by H.E. President Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa. The other three members are Qatar Foundation, represented by Mr. Francisco Marmolejo, President of Higher Education; Ooredoo Qatar, represented by its CEO Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani; and Dukhan Bank, represented by Chairman Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani.

Mr. Al-Kharji expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support from the board members and co-chairs, stating, “On behalf of QCDC, I extend my heartfelt thanks to our esteemed board members for their continuous support and strategic guidance in career development. Through the synergy achieved via our strategic partnerships and the dedication of our board, we aim to redouble our efforts to build a comprehensive national career development ecosystem that empowers our youth to make informed career decisions and contributes to Qatar’s sustainable development.”

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the importance of enhancing cooperation among all stakeholders to achieve QCDC’s objectives, ensuring the continuous delivery of high-quality career development programs and services. This will prepare Qatar’s youth to meet the evolving demands of the job market, fostering a dynamic and resilient workforce capable of adapting to the changing economic landscape and contributing to the nation’s growth and prosperity.

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

