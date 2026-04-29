Dubai, UAE - QBS Software Middle East (formerly emt) has announced a new partnership with Orbus Software, bringing Orbus’s enterprise architecture platform, OrbusInfinity, to customers and channel partners across the region. OrbusInfinity is positioned by Orbus as a unified platform for strategy, architecture, process, and portfolio management, designed to eliminate information silos, accelerate informed decision-making, and support stronger business outcomes. Orbus works with a broad network of global and regional partners to help customers navigate digital transformation and build more resilient businesses.

Through the partnership, QBS Software Middle East will help expand access to Orbus’s enterprise architecture capabilities for organizations looking to improve visibility, align technology with business strategy, and manage change more effectively. Orbus states that its platform helps organizations optimize IT investments, accelerate regulatory compliance, and de-risk M&A transitions across complex business and IT landscapes

Imran Abdulla, General Manager, Middle East & Africa at Orbus Software, said: “This partnership with QBS Software Middle East gives more organizations access to a platform that helps turn enterprise architecture into a practical business advantage. Together, we can help customers make better decisions, improve collaboration, and move faster with greater confidence.”

Mohammad Mobasseri, CEO at QBS Software Middle East, said: “We are pleased to add Orbus Software to our portfolio. OrbusInfinity brings strong value to customers who need clarity, control, and alignment between business and IT, and this partnership supports our continued commitment to delivering meaningful solutions through the channel.”

Orbus Software’s official site describes OrbusInfinity as a SaaS enterprise architecture platform that helps organizations eliminate silos and make faster, smarter decisions. The company also highlights its recognition as a leader in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant for EA Tools and the Forrester Wave Enterprise Architecture Management Suites.

About Orbus Software

Orbus Software is a global enterprise SaaS company enabling CIOs and enterprise IT leaders to optimize technology investments, create AI-driven value, drive effective business transformation, accelerate market innovation, and strengthen resilience and compliance. Founded in 2004, Orbus has over 20 years of experience and a proven track record in enabling global blue-chip enterprises and government organizations to transform smarter.

To learn more, visit www.orbussoftware.com.

About QBS Software Middle East

QBS Software Middle East (formerly emt) is a value-added distributor of cybersecurity and IT solutions across the Middle East. As part of QBS Technology Group, the company continues to expand its vendor ecosystem and deliver localized support to partners in the region.

Media Contact:

Hiba Guella

Marketing Coordiantor

QBS Software Middle East

hiba.guela@emtmeta.com