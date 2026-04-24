DOHA, QATAR — Advanced Business Computing (ABC), Qatar’s premier technology integrator and a leading Google Cloud partner, announced that it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year award for the Middle East & North Africa region, recognizing its contribution to supporting the country’s digital transformation agenda and innovation ecosystem.



This recognition highlights ABC’s exceptional achievements within the Google Cloud ecosystem, and its role in enabling organizations across Qatar to adopt advanced digital technologies to solve complex technical challenges, while contributing to national development priorities in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.



ABC is being recognized for its deep local expertise and on-site guidance, delivering advanced, secure, and high-performance technology solutions tailored to the needs of government entities, research institutions, and enterprises in Qatar. By bridging the gap between global technology, national research goals, and local requirements, ABC has established itself as the trusted partner for organizations seeking scalable and sovereign cloud solutions.



Throughout 2025, ABC played a key role in deploying advanced digital infrastructure across Qatar, demonstrating technical mastery by spearheading some of the region’s most advanced cloud infrastructures. Key milestones that led to this recognition include:



● High-Performance Infrastructure: The engineering and optimization of advanced AI accelerator clusters designed to support large-scale computational requirements and national innovation goals.



● Platform Integration: Enabling end-to-end machine learning lifecycles utilizing the Google Cloud Vertex AI platform, from large-scale data analysis in BigQuery to complex model training.



● Technical Delivery: Management of rigorous implementation roadmaps, including specialized workshops aligned with local use cases and sector-specific needs.



● Sustainable Governance: Implementation of ongoing managed services and FinOps practices to ensure the efficient and fiscally responsible use of high-performance resources.



"Our mission at ABC is to translate global innovation into local impact," said Bassem Shatila, General Manager at Advanced Business Computing (ABC). "Being named a 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year validates our commitment to engineering secure 'Landing Zones' that remove technical barriers to discovery, and reflects our continued commitment to supporting Qatar’s digital transformation journey by providing the raw computational power and managed environments that allow the region’s brightest minds to lead the next generation of breakthroughs."



“The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. “We are proud to name Advanced Business Consulting a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year.”



The 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year award is a global recognition of partners who have demonstrated outstanding success in helping organizations grow and innovate using Google Cloud solutions.



ABC was recognized for its premier role in deploying advanced research-grade AI infrastructure, featuring deep technical configuration of Google Cloud Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) and high-performance computing clusters. ABC specializes in digital transformation, cloud architecture, and AI/ML deployment, providing on-site support and specialized expertise in sovereign data practices.

About Advanced Business Computing (ABC):

Advanced Business Computing (ABC), a part of the MDS SI group, is Qatar’s premier technology integrator and a leading Google Cloud partner. Specialized in digital transformation, cloud architecture, and AI/ML deployment, ABC provides local organizations with the expertise and on-site support required to implement complex, high-performance technology solutions that drive national growth and innovation.