Doha, Qatar: Qatari Investors Group Q.P.S.C. (QIG), a diversified conglomerate listed on the Qatar stock exchange, has signed a partnership agreement with global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) that will enable it to leverage the benefits of SAP’s cloud ERP solution, with data securely hosted in Qatar.

QIG will move its mission-critical business processes from its legacy on-premises ERP software systems to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that enables 360-degree visibility and greater control over all operations. The move will be accelerated through the adoption of RISE with SAP, a comprehensive subscription offering regular updates to make QIG more resilient and agile in today’s rapidly changing global market.

Joseph Abdo, Chief Executive Officer of QIG, explains, “QIG worked closely with SAP to create a roadmap that is aligned with the country’s digital transformation agenda and Qatar’s National Vision 2030. We also wanted to ensure that we had real-time data and insights to respond rapidly to changes in the market, while delivering greater value to our customers. With RISE with SAP Cloud, we can transition to cloud without business risk, while gaining advantages from automated processes that allow us to concentrate on innovation and growth. We will see immediate benefits, such as streamlined operations and increased efficiencies, while setting ourselves up for long-term success, with automatic upgrades to new technologies and a scalable and flexible digital infrastructure.”

A key motivator for QIG in selecting SAP as its digital transformation partner was SAP’s deep expertise in multiple industries, and the ease of establishing an integrated platform to manage diverse operations. QIG’s subsidiaries and business interests include building and construction materials and services – such as the group’s flagship project, Al Khalij Cement Company – as well as technology, marine services, property, project development, contracting and financial services.

Alaa Jaber, Managing Director for SAP, Qatar and Fast Growth Markets, commented, “In an intensely competitive market, QIG is known for being futuristic in outlook and effective in management, and this digital transformation is a prime example of this approach. RISE with SAP enables customers to adapt to fast-changing conditions, from rapidly evolving AI applications to cybersecurity threats. The deployment will make QIG increasingly resilient, efficient, and agile, while also allowing it to innovate more quickly and easily.”

About Qatari Investors Group (QIG)

Qatari Investors Group (Q.I.G.) is a diversified conglomerate listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange. The group owns and operates several subsidiaries in diverse sectors. Historically, the group’s focus has been on B2B operations.

Q.I.G.’s subsidiaries are a mix of organically grown enterprises and international partnerships. Our brands have an established presence and a record of accomplishment in the Qatari market, serving flagship projects, customers, and facilities in the private and public sectors.

Through our subsidiaries, we add sustainable value to our shareholders with prudent management, diversification and agility. For our customers and partners, we work tirelessly to maintain trust, satisfaction and reliability. Our activities drive the long-term growth and development of our subsidiaries while fresh opportunities in Qatar and overseas are sought.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.. For more information, visit www.sap.com.