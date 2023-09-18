Shk. Hamad bin Talal Al-Thani: We take great pride in unveiling The Residences at The St. Regis Cairo, which embody the internationally acclaimed services and luxury for which The St. Regis hotels are renowned.

Cairo: Qatari Diar Egypt, one of the world's leading real estate developers, unveiled The Residences at The St. Regis Cairo during the annual celebration of St. Regis Midnight Supper. The announcement was made in the presence of an exclusive gathering comprising ministers, ambassadors, board members, and key partners. It is worth noting that The St. Regis Cairo has been brought to life through an investment of $1 billion. In addition, it is set to bolster the vital tourism sector, stimulate economic development, and create 5,000 job opportunities during the implementation phase while affording employment to over 1,000 individuals during the sustained operation of the hotel, residences, and their associated amenities.

Shk. Hamad bin Talal Al-Thani, Chief Development and Project Delivery Officer for Asia and Africa at Qatari Diar, said “It is with immense delight that I unveil to you the Residences at The St. Regis Cairo. Every facet of this masterpiece has been meticulously crafted, drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Arabian architecture, seamlessly interwoven with cutting-edge modern elegance. We have purposefully chosen to establish our presence in the heart of one of the world’s oldest capitals, Cairo, nestled gracefully along the banks of the Nile River. This endeavor stands as a testament to the harmonious partnership between the Marriot International Group, The St. Regis Cairo, and Qatari Diar, aimed at manifesting the epitome of contemporary luxury.”

Shk. Hamad bin Talal Al-Thani added that The St. Regis Cairo, the latest work by renowned international Architect Michael Graves, is a significant milestone in Egypt's tourism and hospitality industry, offering luxury in all its facilities. He noted that the hotel was recently awarded the prestigious ‘Hotel of the Year’ award among St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, adding to its growing list of honors. Additionally, the project garnered several real estate awards, including 5-star recognitions for the best interior design for a hotel in Egypt, the top design and construction of a new hotel in Egypt, and the finest mixed-use project in Egypt, along with an award for its hotel suites.

Building on these accomplishments, Shk. Hamad bin Talal Al-Thani reaffirmed Qatari Diar's remarkable track record in real estate development over nearly two decades. The company's portfolio extends across 20 countries on five continents and encompasses over 50 high-profile real estate and hospitality projects, boasting a combined business value of approximately $35 billion. Notable projects include Lusail City in Qatar, Sea Pearl Istanbul in Turkey, City Center in the United States, The St. Regis Cairo in Egypt, and CityGate New Cairo, also in Egypt.

Shk. Hamad bin Talal Al-Thani concluded his statement by saying “To celebrate the concept of ‘a legacy to live’ within a setting that melds historical grandeur with exquisite design, I would like to invite you to relive the legacy in a place Qatari Diar has carefully chosen in the heart of Cairo, one of the world’s oldest capitals.” He expressed his gratitude to the Egyptian government for its invaluable role in surmounting challenges and streamlining processes, enabling Qatari Diar to realize this project with excellence.

About Qatari Diar:

Established in 2005 by the Qatar Investment Authority, Qatari Diar is headquartered North East of the capital, Doha, on the coast of the Arabian Gulf. Since its inception, it has been committed to bringing its vision to life, by developing real estate that improves the quality of life and contributes to the community both locally and on the international stage.

Today, Qatari Diar has established itself as one of the world’s most trusted and respected real-estate companies due to its commitment to quality, local community, partnership, and sustainability. As of 2020, Qatari Diar has a shared capital of US $8 Bn, with 50 projects under development in 20 countries around the world, with a combined gross development value of around US $35 Bn.

About Qatari Diar Egypt:

Qatari Diar has a huge portfolio in Egypt comprising a land bank of over 40 million square meters with various prestigious projects throughout the capital city of Cairo, including NEWGIZA, City Gate New Cairo, St. Regis Cairo, in addition to two projects on the Red Sea, in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada.