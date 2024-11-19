Doha, Qatar: Techno Q, a Regional Systems Integrator, announced today it has been awarded two major tenders in Saudi Arabia, valued at over SAR 3.5 million. These tenders underscore the company's growing presence in Saudi Arabia and its expertise in delivering Audiovisual and digital signage solutions.

The first project, located in Jubail, involves the modernization of the Audiovisual System at a cultural center, which will include the installation of a massive 24x4-meter LED screen in the main theater. The second operation, at the King Salman Armed Forces Hospital in Tabuk, focuses on the implementation of a digital signage system, featuring 50 wall-mounted UHD screens and two interactive touch displays equipped with advanced wayfinding software.

Mr. Zeyad Al Jaidah, Managing Director and co-founder of Techno Q, commented on the awarded projects, saying: "This is a significant milestone for Techno Q’s growing presence in the regional market in general and the Saudi Arabian market, specifically. Our accumulated expertise and ability to provide the highest quality integrated systems using the most efficient methodologies have enabled us to become a partner of choice. We are happy with these collaborations, and we look forward to delivering innovative technologies that contribute to the modernization of these important facilities."

Founded in 1996, Techno Q specializes in Audiovisual, Extra Low Voltage, Broadcast Infrastructure, IT Business Solutions, Lighting Systems, and Hospitality Solutions. The company's commitment to innovation and quality has driven its growth and reputation as a regional leader in designing, installing, and maintaining advanced technical infrastructures.

For further information and respective details on Techno Q, please visit https://www.technoq.com/ or contact investor relations at investorrelations@technoq.com.

About Techno Q

Techno Q is a regional Systems Integrator specializing in Audiovisual, Extra Low Voltage, Broadcast Infrastructure, IT Business Solutions, Lighting Systems and Hospitality Solutions. Our commitment to quality and innovation has positioned us as a regional entity in designing, installing, and maintaining advanced technical infrastructures. For almost three decades, we have diligently served a diverse clientele. Our projects span across numerous sectors including corporate, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, and public venues. By tailoring our solutions to meet the unique needs of each client, Techno Q ensures that every integration not only enhances the functionality of a space but also elevates the user experience to new heights. Since our inception in 1996, Techno Q has been at the forefront of innovation, driving change and progress in the fiercely competitive regional market. Our growth is not just a measure of time but a testament to our commitment to excellence, our passion for innovation, and our unwavering dedication to delivering innovative solutions.