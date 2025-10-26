DOHA, QATAR: Kifal, a Qatari AI platform for business setup and compliance, has entered a strategic partnership with JAR Accounting & Auditing, a Qatar-registered audit and advisory firm. Kifal is incubated at the Digital Incubation Center (DIC) under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Founders and SMEs in Qatar often navigate a complex regulatory landscape, finding it difficult to access affordable and reliable accredited support. This fragmentation can lead to costly compliance errors and slow down growth. The Kifal-JAR partnership directly addresses this pain point.

The partnership will integrate JAR's advisory services as a verified provider on the Kifal platform. This allows founders to seamlessly connect with and engage accredited professionals for critical financial compliance needs, such as mandatory annual audits, corporate tax filings, and other financial reporting requirements.

This collaboration makes professional guidance easier to access, supporting founders from the moment of incorporation through their ongoing regulatory obligations. It also complements national efforts to build a resilient and competitive private sector, aligning with the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030.

“We are building Kifal’s agentic-AI platform to remove ambiguity for founders, so the next step is always clear,” said Abdul Qavi, Co-Founder and CEO of Kifal. “Founders need practical clarity, not just information. This partnership with JAR embeds accredited, professional expertise directly into that process, supporting sustainable growth through stronger, more accessible compliance”.

“We welcome this collaboration,” said Jobara Abdullah Alromaihi, Founder of JAR Accounting & Auditing. “Our role is to apply professional rigour while keeping the process straightforward. That balance helps young companies move with confidence and stay aligned with regulatory expectations.”

Kifal acknowledged the crucial support of the Digital Incubation Center. The team also notes significant support from Qatar Development Bank (QDB) under its Talent Community programme.

Notes: Kifal expects to launch publicly in Qatar in early November 2025. Following its Qatari launch, Kifal plans to scale its platform, with market entry for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates targeted for Q1 2026.

About Kifal

Kifal is an agentic-AI platform that helps founders and SMEs navigate company setup and compliance with greater ease. The platform connects users with licensed professional service providers. Kifal is incubated at the Digital Incubation Center under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and is supported by Qatar Development Bank under the Talent Community programme. Website: www.getkifal.com

About JAR Accounting & Auditing

JAR Accounting & Auditing is a Qatar-registered audit and advisory firm. The firm provides a range of professional financial compliance and advisory services, including statutory auditing, accounting, tax advisory and filing, and related services with an emphasis on accuracy, timeliness, and regulatory alignment. Website: www.jaraudit.com

Media Enquiries

press@getkifal.com