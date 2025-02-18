Doha – Qatar: QatarEnergy LNG, in collaboration with Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C. (“Milaha”), a leading provider of marine and logistics solutions recently celebrated three years of operations with no Lost Time Incident (LTI) under the contract for marine and logistics support services at QatarEnergy LNG’s Shorebase in Ras Laffan (South Operations). This remarkable achievement underscores the shared commitment of both organisations to safety and operational excellence.

Over the past three years, Milaha has successfully completed nearly one million safe lifts, transporting over 4.5 million tonnes of materials. Additionally, the team achieved more than 4 million work hours without a single LTI, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to safety and reinforcing its reputation as a trusted and reliable logistics partner in supporting QatarEnergy LNG’s critical operations.

The celebration was attended by senior leadership from both organisations, including Fahad Mohammed Al Khater, Chief Offshore, Terminals & Refining Officer at QatarEnergy LNG and Fahad Saad Al Qahtani, Group CEO of Milaha.

In his speech, Fahad Mohammed Al Khater congratulated the teams on this remarkable achievement and expressed his appreciation for the dedication and teamwork demonstrated by both QatarEnergy LNG and Milaha. He emphasised the importance of prioritising safety to ensure every team member returns home safely.

Milaha’s GCEO, Mr. Fahad Saad Al Qahtani, commended the collaborative efforts between Milaha and QatarEnergy LNG, noting that this milestone reflects the strong partnership and shared commitment to safety. He reiterated that safety is not merely a priority at Milaha but a fundamental value embedded in all aspects of its operations and decision-making. He also highlighted that this achievement strengthens client trust in Milaha as a safety-oriented partner and expressed confidence that, through continued collaboration and learning, even greater milestones will be achieved in the future.

A key moment during the celebration was the symbolic placement of the "2024 Drop" by QatarEnergy LNG and Milaha executives, representing the joint dedication to safety and operational excellence. The event concluded with the presentation of a commemorative trophy from QatarEnergy LNG to Milaha, accepted by Ibrahim Abdulla Al Derbasti, Executive Vice President of Offshore and Marine at Milaha, in recognition of Milaha’s outstanding contributions to safe operations.

QatarEnergy LNG, established in 1984, pioneered the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industry in Qatar and today is the largest producer of LNG in the world with an annual production capacity of 77 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from its world-class facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. Since the first production in 1996, the company is committed to meeting the world’s demand for safe, reliable, and clean energy. Through its operational excellence, QatarEnergy LNG is adding value to its production chain, contributing to the Qatari economy and Qatar’s National Vision 2030 to ensure efficient energy supplies for the country, creating new markets and contributing to the local community. In addition to the LNG facilities, the company also operates the Jetty Boil-Off Gas facility, Al Khaleej Gas, three Helium Plants, the Laffan Refinery (among the largest condensate refineries in the world), and the Ras Laffan Terminal on behalf of all shareholders.

