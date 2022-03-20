Qatar Tourism (QT) has received five awards at the Horizon Interactive Awards 2021. The awards are renowned in the field of interactive, web design, and creative media, and recognise compelling web sites and web site designs, videos, and mobile applications.

QT won ‘Best in Show’, ‘Best Overall Mobile App’, ‘Best in Category for Web Tows & Municipalities’, ‘Best in Category for Web Travel & Tourism’, and ‘Gold in Global Campaign for Social Media Strategy’.

Qatar aims to welcome more than six million visitors per year by 2030 and further its tourism offerings in line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030; as such, Qatar Tourism has developed several digital transformation initiatives to support the country’s ambitions. The awards follow Qatar Tourism’s roll-out of its extensive global multimedia marketing campaign in 2021, ‘Experience a World Beyond’, and the launch of the Visit Qatar mobile application, which offers travel personalisation and presents the destination in innovative formats such as 360-degree videos, as well as a data-driven, catalogued and inspirational experience for its users.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: “We’re delighted to have won five awards at the Horizon Interactive Awards 2021, including ‘Best in Show’, for our global campaign. Our tourism strategy puts the visitors at the heart of all new programmes and initiatives. We are excited to introduce travellers to the best of Middle Eastern hospitality and experience new and undiscovered adventures. In Qatar, visitors truly Experience a World Beyond.”

As the global tourism industry continues to rebuild itself, Qatar Tourism has persevered in innovating and creating diverse opportunities to advance the national sector. Along with introducing the new website, www.visitqatar.qa, in six languages, QT has also launched its Service Excellence programme, which is aimed at developing and enhancing standardised best-in-class service across all visitor touchpoints.

Watch Qatar Tourism’s global marketing campaign at Visit Qatar’s YouTube page. QT’s app is available on both iOS and Android.

To find out more information please visit www.visitqatar.qa.

