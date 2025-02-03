Qatar Tourism has announced remarkable mid-season success for the 2024/2025 cruise season, reaffirming the State of Qatar’s position as a growing hub for cruise tourism in the GCC region.

By January 20th, 2025, Qatar welcomed over 53 cruise ships, bringing an impressive 191,944 cruise passengers to Qatar’s shores. This includes 20,951 turnaround passengers who have used Doha as a starting point for their cruise journeys.

To date, visitors from Germany lead arrival figures with (30.2%), followed by Russia at (10.8%) and Italy at (9.2%). The top 10 nationalities collectively account for 69.2% of the total number of passengers.

This season was further enriched by the arrival of four new cruise ships visiting Doha for the first time including Resorts World One, MSC Euribia, Celestyal Journey, and Costa Smeralda. Additionally, Norwegian Sky is expected to call on 12 April 2025. Costa Smeralda, ranked the 8th largest cruise ship in the world scheduled to make 10 calls this season, bringing an estimated total of 82,000 passengers.

Omar Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector, at Qatar Tourism, said: “The impressive growth of Qatar’s cruise sector is a testament to our strategic vision as part of the National Tourism Strategy 2030. Looking ahead, more than 30 cruise ships are expected by the end of the season in April 2025, bringing approximately 185,000 demonstrates the rising demand for Qatar’s exceptional cruise offerings combined with strong partnerships with global cruise operators. These record-breaking numbers reflect Doha’s growing prominence as a regional turnaround hub. As we continue to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure and enrich the visitor experience, our commitment to positioning Qatar as a premier cruise destination remains steadfast.”

The cruise industry has become a cornerstone of Qatar’s national tourism strategy, experiencing remarkable growth in recent years. Doha Port’s strategic location in the heart of the city allows visitors to maximise their short stays, with iconic landmarks such as the National Museum of Qatar and Souq Waqif positioned nearby. This experience is further elevated by the Grand Cruise Terminal. Combining classic Arabian architecture with state-of-the-art facilities, the terminal stands as a symbol of Qatar’s commitment to providing world-class experiences for cruise visitors.

As Qatar continues to expand its tourism offerings, the cruise industry remains a key driver of the nation’s vision to position itself as a world-class destination.

