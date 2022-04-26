In celebration of Eid al Fitr this year, Qatar Tourism (QT) will host the Eid Festival along the Doha Corniche from Tuesday, May 3 to Thursday, May 5 between 4-11pm each day. In addition to the region’s first-ever giant balloon parade with a marching band, festival goers are sure to find something for every member of the family – from stage performances and roaming artists to carnival games and food trucks and kiosks followed by fireworks displays that will light up the Doha sky every day at 9pm.

Over the course of the festival, the Doha Corniche will be pedestrianised to allow residents and visitors to experience one of the capital city’s most-loved thoroughfares in a new and exciting way. QT is working with its partners at the Ministry of Interior and Ashghal to deliver safe proceedings throughout the Eid Al-Fitr festivities taking place along a 1.4 km stretch of the Doha Corniche. Moreover, during the three-day festival, there will be live musical performances daily at 19:30 featuring renowned local and regional artists.

In order to facilitate movement of individuals to corniche, alternative means of transportation will be available. There are 37 metro stations in Qatar, including 7 that directly lead to Corniche such as (Al-Bidda, Doha Corniche, and West Bay), in addition the second ring road and the third ring bus service on the Corniche. There will also be areas designated for pedestrians, and 7 new facilities for “Park and Ride” available near the metro stations such as the Education City, Al-Qassar, and Al-Wakra.

