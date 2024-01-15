Qatar Tourism took centre stage in a special activation at Riyadh Boulevard, highlighting the ‘Hayyakum Qatar’ destination campaign. This initiative invites GCC nationals and residents to explore Qatar's diverse attractions. To further promote this campaign, Qatar Tourism has ingeniously crafted a special edition of 2024 calendar, Qatar Now guidebook and giveaways accentuating the country's remarkable hospitality and thrilling experiences during the enchanting winter season.

Launched by Qatar Tourism in November 2023, the ‘Hayyakum Qatar’ destination campaign portrays four main angles, depicted in images of carefully curated destinations and events. The campaign follows a family from the region as they are immersed in the richness of Qatar, capturing the spirit with the messages: Here’s to Your Joy, Here’s to Your Gatherings, Here’s to Your Laughter, and Here’s to Your Excitement. The accompanying video beautifully captures the close bond shared among GCC countries, displaying Qatar's warm and authentic hospitality extended to its neighbours.

Commenting on the Riyadh Boulevard activation, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Qatar Tourism’s Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer, said: “We are delighted to be present in one of Saudi Arabia’s iconic locations, promoting the newly launched ‘Hayyakum Qatar’ campaign. We extend a warm invitation to our brothers and sisters from Saudi Arabia and the entire GCC to explore Qatar and its exciting winter season. Our ‘Hayyakum Qatar’ campaign showcases the unique experiences awaiting visitors and the family-friendly fun during our beautiful winter season.’’

In 2024, the launch of ‘Hayyakum Qatar’ coincides with the planning of the largest family-friendly events in Qatar.

Here’s to your Joy

Shop Qatar

January 1 – January 27, 2024

Visitors can head to Qatar for some retail therapy. The country’s state-of-the-art malls and shopping districts, such as the Parisienne-inspired mall, Place Vendôme, the luxurious Al Hazm Mall, and the famed 21 High Street in Katara Cultural Village, which comes complete with outdoor cooling, all offer holistic retail, dining, and entertainment experiences for the whole family.

As part of Qatar’s extensive retail offering, visitors and residents can look forward to Shop Qatar, the country’s biggest shopping festival, made its return this winter season in its 8th edition. The festival is spread across the country in 13 of the most prominent malls, providing a range of exciting events including forms of exceptional entertainment, including eexciting promotions, raffles and various activities are also in store with luxurious prizes to be won such as luxury cars, and cash.

Here’s to your Gatherings

Qatar International Food Festival

February 7 – 17, 2024

The 13th edition of the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) will bring together top chefs from all around the world. The upcoming winter season will see live entertainment, cooking masterclasses, and a chance to meet global top chefs. From budget-friendly street food to Michelin-star restaurants, Qatar’s food scene is wide-ranging and tailored to suit all palates. The festival highlights the joy of gathering over a delicious meal, and is a true testament of local, regional, and international cultural exchanges.

Here’s to your Laughter

Lusail Winter Wonderland and Meryal Water Park

Qatar celebrates fun and thrills with Lusail Winter Wonderland and Meryal Water Park. Located in Al Maha Island, Lusail Winter Wonderland boasts over 50 rides and attractions, culinary options, and live entertainment. Meryal Water Park, located on the newly developed Qetaifan Island, is home to the 85-meter high ‘icon tower’ and offers visitors a selection of exciting attractions including a total of 36 waterslides.

Here’s to your Excitement

This winter, Qatar promises a line-up of live performances, concerts, and comedy shows, creating the ultimate festive atmosphere. There will be several renowned events, including the 5th edition of the Qatar Hot Air Balloon Festival, as well as maritime experiences at Hamad Port.

On January 12, Qatar hosted the 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup, where 24 national football teams will be competing in six world-class stadiums till February 10. The AFC Asian Cup attests to Qatar’s ongoing sporting legacy as one of the largest sporting events of 2024. The tournament is set to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors during its month-long run, with attractions surrounding the stadiums for residents and visitors to enjoy, complementing the matches.

Qatar is home to Qatar Airways, the award-winning national carrier, and Hamad International Airport, which has received the prestigious ‘Best Airport in the World’ award for two consecutive years. Qatar takes pride in being one of the most open countries in terms of visa facilitation, offering visa-free access for GCC citizens and visa-on-arrival for citizens from 95 countries. To further ease the travelling process, Qatar introduced the ‘Hayya’ platform where GCC nationals can register companions, and pre-register their vehicles, ensuring faster entry at the Abu Samra border. Qatar welcomed over four million visitors in 2023, marking an all-time high. The notable figures were led by visitors from Saudi Arabia, with all GCC countries featuring prominently in the top 10.

To stay updated and informed on the exciting events coming up in 2024, check qatarcalendar.com or visit the Instagram page @qatarcalendar.

