Organisations can now add the latest Qatar Calendar widget on their website

An events submission form was also launched to allow organisations to upload their events and have them promoted through Qatar Tourism’s physical and digital channels

Qatar Tourism (QT) has launched a free Qatar Calendar widget, which is Qatar’s official events and festivals calendar. The widget is a one-stop and real-time listing of events, festivals and exhibitions, which can now be easily included on third-party websites. Once added to a local organisation’s website, through a simple process, the Qatar Calendar widget will instantly provide users with an up-to-date list of events occurring across Qatar.

With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promptly approaching, there are a multitude of exciting things to do and see across the country, and the events offering is set to swiftly increase over the coming weeks. With this feature Qatar Tourism enables the sector to utilise the existing Qatar Calendar offering within its website, to support organisations to inspire visitation and attract tourism to the country.

Commenting on the new feature, Haya Al-Noaimi, Marketing and Promotion Sector at Qatar Tourism, said: “As we prepare to welcome the world this winter, visitors and residents alike will be spoilt for choice with the exciting array of events, festivals and exhibitions in Qatar. By utilising the Qatar Calendar widget, local organisations can give their audience the full picture of everything that’s happening in the capital and across the country, without needing to spend time information gathering.”

From family-friendly performances to curated exhibitions at Qatar’s leading museums, Qatar Calendar provides locals and visitors with all the information they need, including event details, dates, times and much more. In future, the Qatar Calendar widget will be enhanced to allow users to filter by location, type of event, date, and theme.

For a how-to guide on adding the widget to your website, visit: https://www.qatartourism.com/en/business-events/qatar-calendar-widget

Organisations can also submit their events for consideration to the Qatar Calendar for free, by visiting: https://www.qatartourism.com/en/business-events/events-submission