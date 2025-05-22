Qatar Tourism and Mwani Qatar hosted a closing ceremony at Old Doha Port to celebrate the achievements of the 2024/2025 cruise season, in recognition of the partners and contributors to this vital sector.

The event was attended by officials from Qatar Tourism and Mwani Qatar, as well as cruise tourism partners and representatives from the media.

This recognition highlights the fruitful collaboration between government entities and private sector partners, which contributed to an exceptional season that strengthened Qatar’s position as a prominent destination on the regional and global cruise tourism map.

The 2024/2025 cruise season witnessed the arrival of 87 cruise ships, marking a 19% increase compared to the previous season. This included five additional ships making their first calls to Doha Port and 13 turnaround operations. The number of cruise visitors during this season exceeded 360,000. Transfer passengers – those beginning or ending their journey in Qatar – accounted for more than 10% of total visitors, underscoring the country’s status as a key hub for cruise tourism in the region.

Mr. Omar Al Jaber, Head of Tourism Development at Qatar Tourism, said: “During the 2024/2025 cruise season, the focus was placed on targeting full and partial turnaround calls, with Doha serving as the main departure point for cruises in the region. The number of full turnaround calls reached 13, while partial turnaround calls amounted to 43. This is only the beginning of further cooperation and strategic partnerships with international cruise operators.”

He added: “This season, we ensured a seamless experience for visitors that began even before their arrival at Doha Port, through promoting Qatar as a distinguished cruise tourism destination, and continued from the moment of reception at Doha Port until their departure. I must emphasise the vital role played by our private sector partners, including service providers, experience operators, and travel agents, who contributed to delivering a high-quality tourism experience for Qatar’s guests.”

Capt. Hussain Ahmad Al Maqeef, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Mwani Qatar, stated: The successful 2024/2025 cruise season represents a significant milestone in our efforts to establish Qatar as a premier regional hub for marine tourism. This accomplishment is the result of strong collaboration among key stakeholders. The state-of-the-art infrastructure of Mwani Qatar’s cruise terminal (TheTerminal), combined with seamless coordination with partners across the public and private sectors, played a vital role in attracting 87 cruise ships carrying more than 360,000 visitors—a 19% increase in cruise calls.

“The season also saw a notable diversification in international cruise lines, with 11 different cruise operators choosing The Terminal as a destination. Additionally, five cruise ships made their inaugural visits to Qatar, reflecting the growing confidence of global cruise companies in The Terminal’s advanced facilities and integrated services”, he added.

“We are committed to building on this momentum in future seasons by attracting additional international cruise lines and continuously enhancing the visitor experience. These efforts align with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and support the broader goal of strengthening the tourism sector’s role in the national economy”, he concluded.

The 2025/2026 cruise season is expected to witness continued growth, with around 130 cruise calls anticipated, including more than five maiden calls, and an estimated visitor count exceeding 450,000.

These indicators reflect the ongoing momentum in the sector and reinforce the role of Doha Port as a major hub for cruise activity in the region. They also highlight the commitment of all concerned parties to enhancing the tourism experience, supporting investment in the sector, and expanding partnerships with the private sector to help build an integrated and sustainable tourism ecosystem.

At the conclusion of the event, several partners and supporting entities were honoured for their active contribution to the success of the season. Qatar Tourism and Mwani Qatar jointly reaffirmed their commitment to continuing collaborative efforts to attract more cruise ships and visitors, in line with the State of Qatar’s ambitions for the cruise tourism sector.

