Ahmad Al-Majed: Leveraging our extensive expertise to enhance the marathon.

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications operator and ICT provider has announced a partnership agreement with Suffix, the leading company in sports management, consultancy, and event organization in the region, to manage the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2025, set to take place on 17 January 2025.

The agreement was signed by Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director of Public Relations, Social Responsibility, and Sponsorships at Ooredoo Qatar, alongside Suffix’s General Manager Ahmad Al-Majed.

Under this agreement, Suffix will be responsible for all aspects of managing the Marathon, from overseeing the major sports event on the ground to timing and online registration. Suffix boasts extensive experience in organizing major marathons in the region, including managing the Gulf Bank Marathon in Kuwait for ten years, the Riyadh Marathon for three years, and the Jeddah Half Marathon, in addition to over 480 sports events since its founding in 2007.

Commenting on this partnership, Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director of Public Relations, Social Responsibility, and Sponsorships, said: "We are pleased to sign this agreement with Suffix due to their extensive experience in organizing sports events, including marathons. The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo is the largest community sports event in Qatar, and we have entrusted Suffix to manage such major events. This agreement reflects Ooredoo’s commitment to attracting top talents to deliver an exceptional edition of the marathon, which has reached advanced levels of excellence. We work on developing it annually in all aspects, and we will collaborate with Suffix, leveraging their extensive expertise to achieve this."

Ahmad Al-Majed, CEO of Suffix, thanked Ooredoo Qatar for their trust and confirmed that the company will work closely with Ooredoo to organize an exceptional marathon. He pointed out that Suffix’s expertise will enable it to deliver a unique race edition that guarantees an enjoyable experience for all athletes. He also praised the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, describing it as one of the most prominent and successful sporting events in the region.

Since its inception, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo has grown significantly, reflecting Qatar's thriving health and fitness sector and its reputation as a host for major sporting events. Today, it is recognised as one of the premier marathon events worldwide, celebrated for its vibrant atmosphere, festive spirit, and iconic route that highlights the best of Qatar.

For more details on the race, visit: www.dohamarathonooredoo.com

-Ends-

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

X: @OoredooQatar

Instagram: instagram.com/OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa