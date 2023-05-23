Doha, Qatar — Qatar National Cement Company (QNCC), a key player behind the nation’s construction industry boom, has signed a partnership agreement with global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and implementation partner Mannai ICT that will enable it to leverage the benefits of cloud computing, with data securely hosted on Google Cloud. The implementation will include S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that enables 360-degree visibility and control over all operations, and SAP Success Factors, which delivers innovative employee-management solutions.

The partnership will see QNCC automate and streamline business processes, while increasing the agility of its operations and enhancing the services it delivers to its customers and employees. The transformation will also optimize QNCC’s business value through RISE with SAP on Google Cloud and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), enabling the organization to innovate, extend, and customize applications to become an intelligent sustainable enterprise. Through hosting its mission critical data on Google Cloud, the cleanest cloud in the industry, QNCC is better positioned to achieve its sustainability strategy.

“In undertaking this end-to-end digital transformation, our aim is to modernize and streamline our systems, increase efficiencies, and enhance the services we deliver to our customers and employees,” says QNCC Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Essa Mohammed Ali A M Kaldari. “After implementation, our operations will be more agile and scalable, enabling us to capitalize on future opportunities in the market and region.”

Alaa Jaber, Managing Director for SAP Qatar and Fast Growth Markets, said, “Through this digital transformation, QNCC is aligning itself with Qatar’s 2030 National Vision and supporting its sustainability plans. It is also ensuring its future success by increasing its visibility over all operations, enabling it to react in an agile way to changes in the market and expected rise in demand for its products. Moreover, QNCC will be able to make decisions informed by real-time insights and data analytics.”

In implementing the SAP solutions, Mannai ICT, a division of Mannai Corporation, will take a greenfield approach to streamline and optimize QNCC’s digital landscape. Khalid Al Mannai, CEO of Mannai Corporation, says, “Having operated for more than 30 years in Qatar, supporting public institutions and private businesses in finding tailored technology solutions, Mannai Corporation is ideally placed to implement this project. We believe that the customized solution we have created will greatly enhance QNCC’s operations and ensure sustainable success.”

Also commenting on his company’s role in the project, Ghassan Kosta, Qatar General Manager, Google Cloud. Announcing the partnership during the launch event for Google Cloud Doha region, he said, “The collaboration with Qatar’s largest cement manufacturer is a demonstration of our commitment to help develop Qatar’s digital future and drive digital transformation through our expertise. Google Cloud provides innovative tailormade solutions to customers across all sectors that accelerate their digital transformation, while empowering them to become more sustainable.”

Google Cloud and SAP are committed through the RISE with SAP program to maximize the potential of customers migrating to the cloud, where they can run SAP on a fast, secure and reliable cloud, achieving a compelling return on investment. Google Cloud offers world class cloud infrastructure, designed to maximize availability and performance, which is key for mission critical applications like SAP. Google Cloud offers a suite of industry tailored solutions, while using its robust infrastructure to deepen insights through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics, all on the cleanest cloud in the industry.

About QNCC

Established in 1965 by Emiri Decree, QNNC is a major producer of ordinary Portland cement, sulphate resistant cement, hydrated lime, calcined lime and washed sand. The manufacturing units of company are situated in Qatar’s Umm Bab and Al-Boaadiat.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.