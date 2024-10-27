Doha: Qatar Foundation (QF) will convene the Arab Global Scholars (AGS) Annual Gathering from November 3-5, 2024, unveiling the evolution of its longstanding initiative linking Arab scholars and intellectuals back to their region to positively impact its development and address regional and global challenges alike.

The continuously growing AGS community traces its origins back to 2006, when QF gathered a select group of Arab expatriate scientists to establish a robust scientific research network to support the development of knowledge-based economies across the region. Doha became its central hub through the formation of the Arab Expatriate Scientists (AES) Network, which has evolved into today’s AGS.

AGS is an innovation-focused community designed to foster connections among Arab scholars by establishing links with universities, research centers, the government, as well as industry collaborators from within Qatar. Current AGS member and partner organizations include some of the most important institutions in Qatar and beyond.

Continued growth of the initiative will be spearheaded by QF’s member Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a home-grown research-intensive academic institution well-versed in the importance of driving collaboration with like-minded organizations to shape novel solutions for local, regional, and global impact.

During the AGS Annual Gathering, distinguished Arab-origin minds that work to impact various fields, whether based in Qatar, their home countries, or elsewhere in the world will participate in a three-day program spearheaded by HBKU. Renowned experts will be among the attendees discussing the steady cultivation of networks among Arab scholars, universities, research institutes, and industry partners, laying the groundwork for ongoing collaboration in education, research, and innovation across diverse fields.

Commenting on the significance of this year’s gathering, QF’s Dr. Hilal Lashuel, an American-Yemeni scientist and longstanding member of AGS, said: “This community was founded on a core mission to foster ‘brain gain’ and ‘brain circulation’ throughout the Middle East and North Africa. In doing so, AGS is determined to develop new models of collaboration and partnerships among Arab Scholars to advance research and innovation while supporting economic growth in Qatar and across the region. Qatar has remained steadfast in its commitment to advancing this mission, continuously investing in initiatives that harness the expertise of Arab scholars both locally and globally to drive progress and regional development.”

Speaking on the value of the AGS community, Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, President of Hamad Bin Khalifa University, said: “AGS enhances the vibrant exchange situated within Qatar and the wider MENA region by amplifying the Arab voice in the global conversation. The initiative links a multitude of partners from industry, academia, and the government to expertise and knowledge attuned to national development objectives, as well as local efforts to foster a brighter future for Arab populations and the region. AGS solidifies Qatar’s position as a knowledge hub and as a convener, while seeking to inspire coming generations.”

Along with distinguished scholar addresses and panels, the gathering will feature workshops on topics that are priorities for QF, Qatar, and the region. These include Precision Health and Biotech, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Sustainability and Environmental Health. The sessions will provide bespoke opportunities for meaningful exchange between Arab scholars, industry partners, the government, and other stakeholders, generating a multidisciplinary discourse that builds upon and further advances the region’s knowledge base.

As AGS expands, it remains dedicated to facilitating positive social and economic impact through the collective contributions of Arab minds, and to nurturing a global movement towards a contemporary renaissance of Arab science and research.

About Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa