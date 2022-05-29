Qatar First Bank (QFB) announced the successful exit of Jefferson Square, its first syndicated real estate investment located in the heart of Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

QFB acquired Jefferson Square, a class A multifamily residential building, in June 2017 as part of its Shari’a compliant real estate investment program. Jefferson Square marks the second US real estate exit for QFB following the successful exit of Kennedy Flats, Connecticut in October 2021. The property is one of the few class A multifamily residential properties in central Baltimore with more than 300 apartments and in close proximity to John Hopkins University making it a very attractive investment opportunity for the bank in the year 2017.

The anticipated holding period for this investment was five years, however, QFB considered the favorable US Real Estate market outlook and decided to exit earlier. QFB shall be returning capital with profit to investors generating more than 8% IRR for its investors.

Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani, Chairman of QFB said: “We are happy to announce the successful exit of our third Shari’a compliant investment in less than five years after acquisition. This is yet another testament to the success of our new business model cementing QFB’s position as the premier choice for US real estate investment in Qatar. As a result of our investment strategy, we have achieved profitable outcomes with a good return and we are committed to continue diversifying our portfolio in Qatar, and the region.”

Mr. Abdulrahman Totonji, QFB’s CEO added: “Alhamdulillah, it is a blessing that we have been able to complete our first exit in 2022 with the changing market conditions. I would like to thank the team at QFB for their efforts to make our long-term business strategy a reality and the trust our investors have placed with the bank. Today, we have exited the first real estate investment QFB ever made to generate attractive profits for its investors in the Project. We are committed to continuing sourcing new investments and expand our portfolio with a stronger presence in the US real estate market and other markets through our unique products. We aim to build a stable and sustainable product suite, tapping into different asset classes in Qatar and the region.”

Qatar First Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shari’a compliant bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).

About Qatar First Bank (QFB):

Qatar First Bank LLC (Public) – “QFB”, a leading Sharia-compliant investment bank based in Qatar and listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ), is one of the first independent Sharia-compliant financial institutions regulated by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority that offers investment opportunities and innovative financial solutions with local, regional and international reach.

Launched in 2009 as an investment bank, QFB has since evolved to broaden its offering to combine the best of a private bank with bespoke investment solutions tailored for the protection, preservation, and growth of wealth.

QFB provides a wide range of investment products and services including alternative investments focused on private equity and real estate, private banking and wealth management, corporate and institutional banking, as well as treasury and investments.

With a clear strategy, a highly experienced team, and a solid shareholder-base, QFB is a trusted advisor for high-net-worth individuals, corporate and institutional clients, and a gateway to opportunities in Qatar, the region, and global markets.

