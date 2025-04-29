Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has signed a Medical Services Agreement with The View Hospital W.L.L, a specialist healthcare provider in Qatar.

Under the agreement, The View Hospital will provide immigration-related medical services on behalf of the Qatar Medical Commission to eligible employees of QFC Authority (QFCA), QFC licensed firms, and their dependents.

Additionally, The View Hospital will be submitting all medical test results to both the Qatar Medical Commission and QFCA within 24 hours, ensuring an efficient and seamless process for people going through immigration procedures.

Commenting on the partnership, Youssef Mohammed Al-Jaidah, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said: “Partnering with The View Hospital reflects our commitment to supporting our employees and registered firms by streamlining the onboarding process and easing relocation. The agreement ensures that our growing community receives efficient and professional medical services that align with national immigration requirements.”

Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO of The View Hospital, commented: "We are proud of our partnership with the Qatar Financial Centre Authority, which marks a significant step toward delivering integrated medical services that support Qatar’s growing business community."

He added: "At The View Hospital, we are committed to a healthcare model that provides high-quality services tailored to the needs of the entire community. This agreement aligns with our strategy to offer fast, efficient care that simplifies official processes and enhances the overall experience for professionals and their families. We believe that accessible, comprehensive healthcare is a cornerstone in building a thriving, investment-friendly business environment in Qatar."

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

About The View Hospital in Affiliation with Cedars-Sinai:

The View Hospital, in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, is under the aegis of Apex Health, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding. It is a modern healthcare institution that focuses on world-class clinical excellence with a mission to become the hospital of choice, providing the highest, measurable care to its clients. Building on its clinical excellence and international partnership approach with Cedars-Sinai, The View Hospital delivers outstanding clinical expertise through highly experienced multi-disciplinary professional teams and systems.

To support Qatar’s ongoing and sustainable economic growth and successfully achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, we recognize the need to prioritize the health and well-being of the community and to elevate medical practice to advanced levels aligned with modern digital systems.

With 240 single private suites, 10 operating rooms and 23 intensive care beds, The View Hospital provides primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services. Our operating rooms are equipped with the most advanced technology, allowing us to do minimally invasive surgery and imaging during operations.