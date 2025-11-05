Doha, Qatar – Qatar Exports has successfully concluded its 2025 trade mission to the Sultanate of Oman, held in Muscat on October 21-22, with participation from more than 45 Qatari companies representing a range of strategic industries. In a statement issued today, Qatar Exports highlighted the mission’s outcomes and its contribution to supporting Qatari exporters and enhancing their regional presence.

The mission represented a new milestone in advancing trade and investment cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman. It aligns with the joint statement issued earlier this year, which reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to supporting the private sector, intensifying efforts to increase trade exchange, and enhancing economic integration between the two brotherly nations.

Reflecting on the mission, Mr. Khalid Abdulla Al-Mana, QDB’s Vice President of Enterprise Development and Executive Director of Qatar Exports, said: “The strong coordination and joint efforts throughout this mission reflect the depth of economic relations between Qatar and Oman, and the real potential both countries share for building meaningful regional and international partnerships grounded in mutual interests.”

“Through Qatar Exports, Qatar Development Bank is committed to promoting Qatari products in Gulf and global markets. We will continue to support national exporters by building their capabilities and opening doors to new markets, helping them compete globally as part of our broader strategy to grow Qatar’s export ecosystem.”

The mission brought together senior Qatari and Omani officials and featured in-depth bilateral discussions between the two sides, alongside a series of meetings and an exhibition for Qatari companies that highlighted the diversity and quality of Qatari products. In total, the program included 350 bilateral meetings, the mission’s activities attracted more than 450 visitors, and the value of potential deals exceeded QAR 223 million.

The Qatari participation covered a wide range of sectors, most notably construction materials, plastic products, packaging, manufacturing, medical supplies, furniture, and perfumes, among others, reflecting the development of Qatar’s productive base and its high competitiveness in regional markets.

As part of the mission, more than ten leading Qatari companies took part in the forum dedicated to oil and gas contractors, organized in collaboration with Nama Group, OQ Group, Omran Group, and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). The forum served as a strategic platform to promote partnership and supply opportunities across Oman’s infrastructure, energy, and industrial sectors.

The discussions and field visits led to the exploration of promising business opportunities and the negotiation of deals worth several billion QAR, reflecting the growing strength of trade and investment relations between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman, and reaffirming both sides’ commitment to advancing sustainable economic cooperation.

The mission aligns with Qatar Exports’ efforts to support Qatari companies in expanding into key markets by creating opportunities for trade partnerships. The Oman mission, along with the previous ones to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, underscores the importance of high-impact initiatives and active private sector engagement in unlocking new business opportunities across the region.

About Qatar Exports

Qatar Exports, powered by Qatar Development Bank (QDB), plays a vital role in advancing Qatar’s economic diversification agenda by supporting the growth of Qatari products and services in global markets, empowering local exporters, and enhancing the international competitiveness of Qatari offerings.

In line with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030, Qatar Exports offers an integrated suite of programs and services, including export readiness development, export growth initiatives, and tailored financing solutions such as buyer credit and export credit insurance. Qatar Exports also leads proactive efforts to promote Qatari products and services globally through participation in international exhibitions, trade missions, and the provision of detailed market research and intelligence.

Qatar Exports facilitates access to new markets, supports the formation of sustainable trade partnerships, and enables Qatari enterprises to expand their global footprint across priority export destinations.