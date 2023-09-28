Doha, Qatar – Qatar Duty Free (QDF), the world-renowned travel retail operator, has announced a significant partnership that will further solidify its commitment to promoting excellence in sport. The company has signed a groundbreaking 3-year sponsorship agreement with Lusail International Circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix, that illustrates its commitment as a Founding Partner of this prestigious racing venue.

The partnership agreement was officially unveiled during a signing ceremony attended by Mr. Thabet Musleh, SVP Qatar Duty Free and Mr. Amro Al Hamad, CEO Lusail International Circuit and Executive Director Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, among key representatives from both organisations. This collaboration marks a momentous occasion in the world of motorsport, bringing together two organisations that share a passion for delivering exceptional experiences to enthusiasts and fans alike.

As a Founding Partner, Qatar Duty Free will play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall motorsport experience at Lusail International Circuit, where adrenaline-fueled events, thrilling races, and world-class entertainment converge. Qatar Duty Free will benefit from worldwide TV coverage, press and online branding during both the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix and MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar as well the opportunity to host guests on the venue during the events. Part of this agreement will see QDF having the right to use the official F1 and MotoGP brands. This partnership underscores Qatar Duty Free's dedication to supporting and contributing to the growth of the motorsport industry in Qatar and the wider region.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Thabet Musleh, SVP Qatar Duty Free, stated, "We are truly excited to embark on this incredible journey with Lusail International Circuit. This partnership represents the synergy between two entities committed to delivering excellence in their respective fields. Qatar Duty Free is renowned for offering a world-class shopping experience to travelers, and this collaboration allows us to extend that commitment to motorsport enthusiasts who not only visit Lusail International Circuit but also Qatar. Visitors will enjoy many experiences at the fan zones as well as throughout Doha”.

Lusail International Circuit, a state-of-the-art motorsport facility located in the heart of Lusail City, has quickly become a hub for motorsport aficionados. The circuit boasts an impressive lineup of events, including Formula 1 and MotoGP along with a diverse range of motorsport-related activities. Qatar Duty Free's sponsorship will undoubtedly elevate the overall experience for attendees, enhancing the glamour and excitement of these world-class events.

Amro Al Hamad, CEO Lusail International Circuit and Executive Director Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation said “We are looking forward to this partnership to advance our shared vision of creating a unique hospitality experience for our patrons. With this partnership, we aim to elevate the standards of excellence and luxury and provide a unique experience for fans and participating teams.”

The 3-year sponsorship agreement between Qatar Duty Free and Lusail International Circuit is set to commence immediately, promising a series of exciting developments and collaborations over the coming years.

About Qatar Duty Free

Featuring over 200 retail and dining outlets, Qatar Duty Free (QDF) is creating a new airport experience while reinventing airport shopping and dining for a new generation of travellers. Since its initial conception in 2000, with less than 50 staff members, QDF has grown to over 4,000 employees from 62 nationalities.

We offer diverse eating and shopping opportunities and unique ways to enjoy Hamad International Airport as well as being the launch pad for experiences not found anywhere else.

QDF sits within a unique, wider eco-system that also includes Qatar Airways (the parent company) and Hamad International Airport. This ‘trinity’ model of airport, retailer and airline creates a world-class airport retail experience for passengers. Each company harmonises with the other as part of an integrated ecosystem. Together, we provide our shared customer base with a 5-star experience, including innovative retail products, global brand firsts, exclusives and exceptional dining opportunities.

Qatar Duty Free has been named the 'World's Leading Airport Duty Free Operator 2022' and ‘the Middle East’s Leading Airport Duty Free Operator 2022’ in the World Travel Awards. QDF also won the 2022 "Best Customer Experience Airport Retailer” at Global Brands Magazine Awards.

Hamad International Airport won the “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023, attributed to Qatar Duty Free retail and F&B strategy to offer the best experience for passengers at the airport.

About Lusail International Circuit

Lusail International circuit (LIC) is a premier motorsport destination in Qatar that combines a world-class FIA Grade 1 and FIM Grand A circuit. state-of-the-art facilities to support various action-packed international and local motorsport events.

Hosting the only Middle Eastern round of the MotoGP World Championship since 2004 following the construction of the circuit, LIC has steadily grown its portfolio of major international motorsports events and, in November 2021, welcomed the Formula 1 Grand Prix to Qatar along with a ten-year commitment to race in Qatar until 2032. More recently, LIC announced that the World Endurance Championship (WEC) will debut in Qatar as “Qatar 1812” from 2024 to 2029, meaning that all three pinnacle global motorsport events will now occur at the circuit.

Recent enhancements to the 5.38 kilometers Lusail International Circuit such as innovative technology upgrades to the race control, media, and medical centers, new pit boxes, and expanded fan areas, advance the circuit’s ambition to provide unforgettable experiences to motorsports enthusiasts.

Lusail International Circuit continues to support Qatar in expanding its portfolio of hosting the world’s most prestigious motorsports events and serving as a model of Qatar’s exemplary hospitality and impeccable prowess in welcoming fans, racers, and teams from across the globe.

