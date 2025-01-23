On January 22, 2025, In partnership with Msheireb Properties and with the support of Qatar Chamber, The Business Year hosted the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference, Investing in the Future. The event brought together diverse business leaders from across the GCC to discuss special economic zones, the role of technology, and the importance of private investment in telecommunications infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, Qatar Chamber board member Dr. Khaled bin Klefeekh Al-Hajri said: “There is no doubt that this conference, which brings together a distinguished group of experts, speakers, and participants, reflects Qatar's commitment to enhancing the innovation environment as an effective means of achieving economic diversification and building a knowledge-based economy, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

“Qatar Chamber supports the state’s journey toward digital transformation by facilitating and encouraging private-sector investments in high-tech sectors. It also encourages Qatari companies to collaborate and partner with leading international firms in these fields, fostering the exchange of experiences, knowledge, and investments,” Al-Hajri said.

QCCI played a key role in the delivery of an evening of cross-border knowledge sharing, with the event including significant local and regional participation. The list of guests included the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), the Qatar Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Meydan Free Zone Dubai, Moore Qatar, Facilities Management & Maintenance Company (FMM), Doha Bank, Kamco Invest, Commercial Bank of Kuwait, DNV Maritime, the Qatar Free Zones Authority, the Qatar Research Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council, HEC Paris, and others.

Highlighting QCCI’s support for the event, Vanessa Rameix, Country Director for The Business Year in Qatar, stated, 'The partnership with Qatar Chamber is crucial to the success of this conference, as it fosters innovation and cultivates a collaborative business ecosystem. The Chamber’s role in facilitating strategic partnerships between local and international stakeholders is integral to Qatar’s vision of establishing itself as a global hub for investment and technological advancement.'

Details of The Business Year’s upcoming publication on the local economy were also shared at The Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference. The Business Year: Qatar 2025 will mark the media group’s 10th anniversary of coverage in the Gulf state and is set to release in February. The publication will contain a plethora of strategic insights from Qatar’s most significant private- and public-sector players, providing readers the information they need to understand the country’s evolving business environment.