Doha, Qatar – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), participated in the prestigious National Career Development Association (NCDA) 2025 Global Career Development Conference in Atlanta, USA, reinforcing Qatar’s growing influence as a regional leader in career guidance and youth empowerment.

Representing the Center was Mohammed A. AlYafei, Head of Career Programs and Services, who delivered a presentation highlighting QCDC’s pioneering efforts to promote experiential learning through job-shadowing and hands-on training programs. Among the initiatives featured were “Little Employee,” “Career Village,” and “My Career – My Future”—innovative programs designed to immerse students in real-world work environments and bridge the gap between academic learning and career readiness.

AlYafei also outlined QCDC’s integral national role in building Qatar’s career development ecosystem, stressing the Center’s commitment to aligning key stakeholders across the education, labor, and policy sectors to develop a unified, future-ready framework for career guidance.

The NCDA Global Conference is a leading international platform for exchanging best practices and innovations in the field of career development. QCDC’s participation reflects the center’s broader strategy to foster knowledge-based development and promote lifelong learning in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030. By advancing human capital development and empowering youth to navigate a dynamic labor market, QCDC directly supports the national goal of achieving a diversified and sustainable economy.

“Participating in international forums like NCDA enables us to exchange insights, build strategic partnerships, and position Qatar as a hub for forward-thinking career development,” said AlYafei. “By sharing our programs and vision, we contribute to the global dialogue on preparing youth for tomorrow’s world of work.”

QCDC’s presence at NCDA 2025 forms part of its ongoing international engagement strategy, aimed at capacity building, innovation, and reinforcing Qatar’s leadership in sustainable human development.

Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.