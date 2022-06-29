Promotional offers on tickets purchased from now to 6 July for travel until 30 September 2022

DOHA, Qatar — Qatar Airways is seeing an increase in demand for travel during the upcoming Eid and summer holidays across its network compared to the previous year. The airline is pleased to provide its passengers with promotional offers including a discount of up to 20 per cent off on select routes Premium and Economy Class to explore Europe this summer.

The 10-day promotion will run from now to 6 July for travel up to 30 September 2022. Tickets can be booked online through qatarairways.com, Qatar Airways sales offices, or from preferred travel agents.

Passengers can experience an exceptional journey with the World’s Best Airline, Qatar Airways. The journey will connect passengers through Qatar’s state-of-the-art hub, and the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport, before reaching their desired destination in Europe.

Passengers can also enjoy the airline’s newly integrated rewards currency, Avios, providing passengers even greater opportunities to accumulate points and leverage exciting innovations in redeeming and spending their rewards. In addition, Qatar Airways loyalty programme members will retain their well-earned rewards balance and will be able to continue enjoying the redemption opportunities they currently have.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Oryx One, Qatar Airways’ in-flight entertainment system offers passengers up to 4,000 entertainment options from the latest blockbuster movies, TV box sets, music, games and much more. Passengers can also stay in touch with their friends and family around the world by using the award-winning airline’s on-board Wi-Fi and GSM service.

Qatar Airways also became the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety measures are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named the ‘Best Airport in the World’ for the second consecutive year by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022.

