‎ 04 September 2022

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways announces the availability of travel packages for fans travelling to attend the Lusail Super Cup. The all-inclusive packages include match tickets, flights, and accommodation, allowing passionate football fans to book their seats and cheer on their favourite team as the Saudi Professional League champion, Al Hilal SC, matches up against the Egyptian Premier League champion, Al Zamalek SC, on Friday, 9 September 2022 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

With a few easy steps to follow, fans can book their preferred travel package and cheer on their favourite team by visiting qatarairwaysholidays.com/lusail-super-cup, with prices starting from USD $335 per person. Guests based in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Egypt are able to secure their packages, inclusive of return flights, hotel accommodation and the match ticket.

Qatar Airways’ Destination Management Company – Discover Qatar is also offering local and international fans the option to book match and concert tickets by heading to discoverqatar.qa/lusail-super-cup-2022.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We look forward to welcoming football fans to Qatar to attend the Lusail Super Cup™. With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ quickly approaching, we are building a steady drum beat of excitement around the tournament - especially at the Lusail Stadium, which will host the final match, along with matches in every stage of the tournament.”

The evening will also feature several entertainment acts lined up on the side-lines of the showdown, including a concert from Arabic superstar performer Amr Diab, prior to the match kick-off.

Situated in the heart of Qatar’s futuristic Lusail City and 20 kilometres from Doha city centre, the iconic Lusail Stadium is the country’s largest football venue and the stage for this year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Its design was inspired by the traditional ‘fanar’ lantern and intricate detailed bowls, and can accommodate up to 80,000 fans.

All fans attending the Lusail Super Cup™ will need to obtain a Hayya Card to access the stadium on the day of the match. To learn more and apply, guests can visit: Qatar2022.qa/Hayya.

Qatar Airways currently operates more than 100 weekly flights to five key cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The recent resumption of operation to Qassim and increase of four additional flights to Riyadh- bringing up total frequency to 20 weekly flights to meet the growing inbound and outbound travel demand, is part of the state-owned airline’s ongoing efforts to expand its services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to provide greater choice and seamless connectivity to its passengers. The airline also operates 35 weekly flights to two cities in Egypt.

As FIFA’s Official Airline Partner since 2017, Qatar Airways has sponsored mega events including the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™, and the FIFA Arab Cup™, all of which were hosted in Qatar. The airline is eagerly anticipating the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ – the first in the Middle East – and offering a seamless journey from more than 150 destinations across the globe to fans attending this world-class event.

In its goal to bring communities together through sport, the World’s Best Airline has an extensive global sports partnership portfolio that includes football-governing bodies such as FIFA, CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. The airline also sponsors some of the world’s most renowned sporting teams and disciplines including, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Bayern München, Al Sadd SC, equestrianism, kitesurfing, padel, and tennis, amongst others.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organization, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ 2022.

