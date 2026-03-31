Dubai, UAE: Qashio, the leading spend management platform headquartered in Dubai, has announced the launch of “Qashio For You”, a targeted initiative designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Dubai. The programme is being rolled out in collaboration with Dubai Chambers, reinforcing a shared commitment to strengthening the emirate’s business ecosystem during a period of economic pressure.

Running until the end of June 2026, the initiative will provide more than AED 10 million worth of financial relief and welcome bonuses to support Dubai-based businesses.

The launch comes at a time when SMEs continue to play a critical role in Dubai’s economy, accounting for over 95% of all companies in the UAE and contributing significantly to employment and GDP.

Positioned as a community-first initiative, “Qashio For You” acknowledges the operational and financial pressures facing SMEs and aims to provide practical, immediate relief. Being a Dubai born and Headquartered business have always and will continue to trust and believe in Dubai, Qashio have never outsourced their functions or software development to cheaper hubs in other countries but rather always built in the place we call home.

Through the programme, eligible businesses will receive benefits while accessing Qashio’s platform with no set-up fees, deferred payments as needed, easing short-term cash flow pressures. Depending on their selected plan, businesses may also receive up to 75,000 Qashio points that can be converted to Skywards Miles through Emirates, or Jumeirah ONE points further supporting the local economy.

SME’s can also choose to redeem their Qashio points for uncapped cashbacks without any delays that further supports immediate cashflow needs. These rewards and financial benefits are complemented by a series of educational webinars designed to help SMEs strengthen financial resilience, improve cost control, and navigate the current market conditions with greater confidence.

Armin Moradi, Founder and CEO of Qashio, said, “In challenging market conditions, access to liquidity, control, and tangible rewards while managing cashback can make a measurable difference to how businesses operate and come out on the otherside of this resiliently and stronger. ‘Qashio For You’ is a reflection of our commitment to the Dubai business community not just as a service provider, but as a partner invested in their long-term success. By combining financial tools with meaningful incentives, we are aiming to deliver immediate and practical value.”

Beyond financial incentives, Qashio is also building a dedicated community channel to engage participating businesses through ongoing education, events, and knowledge-sharing. This includes a structured programme of webinars and resources aimed at helping SMEs navigate financial planning, cost optimisation, and growth strategies.

As Dubai continues to position itself as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, initiatives such as “Qashio For You” underscore the importance of ecosystem-driven support where government entities, private sector players, and global partners collaborate to deliver tangible outcomes for businesses on the ground.

To learn more about the “Qashio For You” initiative or to apply, visit Qashio website.

About Qashio

Qashio is a leading spend management platform that gives finance teams real-time visibility and control over company spending. With powerful automation features, unlimited cards, policy-driven approvals, and exclusive global reward partnerships, Qashio enables businesses to save time, reduce risk, and maximise value on every transaction. Headquartered in Dubai, Qashio is expanding rapidly across MENA, Europe and the UK.

In 2025 alone, Qashio accelerated its growth trajectory with a series of strategic milestones across the MENA region. The company expanded its physical presence with a new office in Abu Dhabi and scaled its UAE operations to over 100+ employees, strengthening its product, engineering, and go-to-market capabilities. Qashio also entered the Saudi market through the acquisition of Sanad Cash, reinforcing its commitment to building a unified spend management ecosystem across the GCC. During the year, Qashio significantly enhanced its flagship Qashio Points loyalty program, adding more than 10 airline partners and elite hotel groups, positioning it as one of the most comprehensive rewards propositions for business spending in the region. Additionally, the launch of Qashio for Travel introduced a specialised financial platform purpose-built for UAE-based travel agencies, OTAs, and TMCs, addressing the industry’s most critical challenges, including high FX costs, payment fraud, and manual operational inefficiencies.