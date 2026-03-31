Amman, Jordan: Cairo Amman Bank PSC and Fuze, MENA’s regulated digital assets infrastructure provider, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on innovating new use cases for digital assets under the Central Bank of Jordan and Jordan Regulatory Sandbox’s (JoRegBox) regulated frameworks.

The organisations will evaluate how digital asset capabilities could be developed responsibly to advance Jordan’s banking ecosystem. The agreement is designed to robustly assess how digital assets could support financial transformation in the Kingdom and better serve banking customers, institutions and enterprises.

As part of the collaboration, the parties will examine how Fuze’s regulated Digital Assets-as-a-Service (DaaS) infrastructure could support Cairo Amman Bank’s services, including new product development, operational processes, compliance and technical enhancement. Any potential implementations would be subject to regulatory approvals.

Fuze’s participation in the Jordan Regulatory Sandbox (JoRegBox) provides a structured environment for collaboration, allowing both parties to evaluate digital asset services in a controlled and regulated setting.

Dr. Kamal Al-Bakri, CEO of Cairo Amman Bank, said: “We constantly look at ways that can improve the customer experience and there are many strong potential opportunities presented by digital assets. The Jordan Regulatory Sandbox established by the Central Bank has enabled us to collaborate with Fuze and explore how we can enhance the digital banking journey for our customers and colleagues.”

Mohammed Ali Yusuf (Mo Ali Yusuf), Fuze CEO, added: “Cairo Amman Bank is taking a thoughtful approach to evaluating digital asset services, grounded in regulation and customer trust. Through this MoU, we look forward to supporting the Bank as it assesses how regulated digital asset infrastructure can fit within Jordan’s evolving financial landscape.”

The collaboration contributes to the ongoing development of Jordan’s digital financial ecosystem, supporting innovation while maintaining the integrity and stability of the financial system.

To learn more about Cairo Amman Bank, please visit cab.jo, and to discover more about Fuze’s digital assets infrastructure services, please visit fuze.finance.

Media contact:

Jonathan Ivan-Duke

Partner, duke+mir

jon@dukemir.com

+971582857333

About Fuze:

Fuze is MENA’s first-of-its-kind regulated digital assets infrastructure provider, offering financial institutions and businesses cutting-edge tools to integrate digital asset services securely and efficiently. Driven by a solutions-based approach, Fuze helps financial services providers to strategise, organise and implement digital assets infrastructure and quickly, securely launch regulated, world-class products across wealth and payments.

Fuze was founded by an expert team of fintech, traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) leaders, with its co-founders holding extensive knowledge from experience in global hypergrowth businesses: the CEO, Mohammed Ali Yusuf (Mo Ali Yusuf) has held prominent roles at Checkout.com and Visa; Arpit Mehta (COO) was previously in the leadership team at fintech leaders like Simpl and Clear; Srijan Shetty (CTO) built algorithmic trading systems at Goldman Sachs and worked at tech leader Microsoft.

Fuze offers a Digital-Assets-as-a-Service infrastructure platform which enables banks and fintechs to embed regulated digital assets products in their trading and payments system. Additionally, Fuze provides an Over-The-Counter (OTC) service that supports institutions, funds, and HNIs (high-net-worth individuals) in executing large digital asset trades securely and efficiently.

For more details, visit:

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