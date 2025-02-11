Dubai, UAE – Qashio, the UAE’s leading spend management platform, has joined forces with Myne, an innovative wealth management app, to redefine financial wellness for businesses and employees.

This groundbreaking partnership bridges the gap between business financial tools and personal wealth management, empowering employees with enhanced financial visibility and planning tools. With Digital Dubai’s "Dubai Cashless Strategy" aiming for 90% of all transactions to be cashless by 2026, the urgency for digital solutions has never been greater. This initiative is expected to boost economic growth by over AED 8 billion annually through fintech innovation, positioning collaborations like Qashio and Myne at the forefront of this transformative movement. Together, they are setting a new standard for financial well-being across the corporate ecosystem.

Qashio employees and its clients will gain access to exclusive benefits, including preferential rates on Myne’s cutting-edge financial tools. This collaboration fosters financial empowerment, providing employees and businesses alike with tools to enhance financial decision-making and drive growth.

On this occasion, Armin Moradi, CEO and Co-Founder of Qashio, stated: "Our vision has always been to revolutionize financial transactions and corporate spending by enabling control, scalability, and standardized processes, empowering businesses to make informed decisions. Partnering with Myne allows us to extend this empowerment to employees, ensuring they feel supported in their financial journeys."

For Qashio employees, this partnership offers unparalleled access to Myne’s financial tools, which provide visibility into personal finances. Employees will gain control over their savings, spending, and investments, fostering a sense of financial security and empowerment.

For Qashio clients, preferential rates on Myne’s wealth management platform open up opportunities to incorporate Myne’s solutions into employee rewards programs, promoting financial well-being and boosting team morale.

Myne clients also benefit by gaining enhanced financial transparency, enabling better savings, spending, and planning decisions. This collaboration aligns with Qashio’s broader mission to revolutionize financial management for both businesses and individuals.

Karim Chouman, CEO of Myne, said: "Partnering with Qashio enables us to deliver even greater value to businesses and their employees. Together, we’re simplifying financial planning and making it more accessible, helping individuals and organizations achieve their financial goals."

To celebrate this partnership, Qashio is offering employees of its clients complimentary access to Myne for a limited time. Additionally, Myne users can enjoy preferential rates on Qashio’s corporate card and spend management solutions, seamlessly integrating personal and business financial tools.

For more information and to take advantage of this partnership, visit Qashio’s Official Website

About Qashio

Qashio is a top spend management platform dedicated to streamlining and optimizing expense management for businesses. Offering advanced features such as expense tracking, virtual cards, and seamless integrations, Qashio enables companies to maintain control, compliance, and visibility over their spending.

About Myne

Myne is an innovative wealthtech platform that helps users track their wealth in real time, improve their finances with live budgeting tools, and safeguard their family's future through digitized estate planning services. By simplifying financial management, Myne empowers users to make informed decisions, ensuring long-term financial health and security. To know more visit www.joinmyne.com