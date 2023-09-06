Dubai, UAE - Qashio, a pioneering Dubai-based Fintech company offering an Award-Winning Corporate Card and Expense Management Solution, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Carasti, a leading car subscription service in Dubai. This collaboration aims to redefine the leasing landscape and enhance the corporate expense experience for organizations across the UAE.

As organizations increasingly embrace alternative approaches to vehicle ownership, Qashio and Carasti have come together to offer an innovative solution that not only streamlines the leasing process but also provides immediate benefits for businesses. Through this partnership, any sign-up for a vehicle leasing agreement with Carasti using Qashio's Corporate Cards will receive an instant cashback, demonstrating the commitment of both organizations to offer tangible value to their clients.

Armin Moradi, Co-Founder & CEO of Qashio, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration: "At Qashio, we are dedicated to transforming financial processes for organizations by offering cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency and convenience. Teaming up with Carasti aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify processes and provide real benefits to our clients."

Mr. Claudio Esposito-Aiardo, Co-Founder & CEO of Carasti, shared his insights on the partnership: "Carasti is proud to partner with Qashio to deliver a unique proposition to our corporate clients with our more flexible leasing solution in the form of Car Subscriptions. We’re seeing huge demand from the corporate world as car subscription is a great way to lower the overall cost of ownership and minimise upfront costs for businesses needing vehicles. The instant cashback is a testament to our commitment to making Car Subscription not only accessible but also rewarding for businesses.” We're excited to work together with Qashio in providing added value to our clients' vehicle leasing experience."

With a growing trend among organizations to incorporate leasing as part of their employee benefits packages, this partnership aims to streamline the leasing process, empower businesses to manage their fleets efficiently, and ultimately make vehicle leasing more accessible and cost-effective through Carasti’s Car Subscription program.

Moreover, the collaboration between Qashio and Carasti extends beyond immediate benefits. Both organizations share a vision of a more sustainable future. Qashio is driving a shift towards cashless and paperless financial processes, while Carasti is leading the way by offering Electric Vehicles to the market. Mr. Esposito-Aiardo noted, "We have observed a rising demand for electric cars from businesses seeking to embrace environmentally friendly alternatives in their leasing choices."

The Qashio-Carasti partnership signifies a significant step forward in reshaping leasing and corporate expenses in the UAE. Together, these innovative companies are working towards a future where business solutions are not only efficient but also environmentally conscious.

About Qashio:

Qashio is a Dubai-founded Fintech company that offers an Award-Winning Corporate Card and Expense Management Solution to organizations in the UAE. With a commitment to simplifying financial processes, Qashio empowers businesses to enhance efficiency, streamline expenses, and embrace the future of cashless operations.

About Carasti:

Carasti is a prominent car subscription service based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. By providing customers with the option to subscribe to vehicles on a monthly basis, Carasti offers an alternative to traditional car ownership or leasing. With a focus on flexibility and accessibility, Carasti is reshaping the way individuals and businesses approach vehicle mobility.