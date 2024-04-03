Emirates Auction, a leading company in managing public and online auctions in the Middle East, is collaborating with the 'Ghaith Humanitarian Platform' to host a charitable online auction.

The auction showcases the private car of the Emirati young man “Ghaith” which he used to visit 6 villages in 4 different countries as part of the seventh season of the "Qalby Etmaan" program.

This online auction represents a valuable opportunity to generate financial returns and funds earmarked for new humanitarian and charitable projects, within the framework of the Ghaith Humanitarian Platform and "Qalby Etmaan" program.

The initiative introduces a new and unique model for humanitarian action, highlighting the UAE's distinguished and unparalleled role in philanthropic and humanitarian endeavors.

The proceeds from the sale of this car will go to Ghaith’s projects focused on village reconstruction and the development of new empowerment initiatives, aimed at securing a steady income stream for the targeted families.

Remarkable engagement

The auction is poised to attract prominent engagement from humanitarian leaders and philanthropists seeking to contribute to charitable causes and acquire the exceptional car.

Given its significant material and symbolic value, derived from being a witness to the joy and happiness brought by Ghaith and his team to numerous individuals, the vehicle is expected to garner substantial interest.

This car was an integral part of Ghaith’s extraordinary humanitarian journey, as it was present nearby the targeted villages during the camping-related preparations of the "Qalby Etmaan" program, which has succeeded in bringing happiness to the villages’ inhabitants leaving a profound mark of hope and joy in their hearts.

Multiple Features

The 2023 versatile Jeep Wrangler Rubicon car, owned by Ghaith, comes equipped with a plethora of integrated technologies and accessories. These features enabled the car to embark on numerous adventures during the program's off-road journey.

Prospective bidders interested in participating in the auction can learn more about the specifications of the vehicle through the Emirates Auction Company's website and its smart applications. Additionally, they can familiarize themselves with the auction's mechanics and participation conditions.

Prospective bidders keen on participating in the auction can explore the vehicle’s detailed specifications, as well as the auction's participation criteria and procedures, via the Emirates Auction Company's website and smart applications.

Innovative tool

Serving as an innovative tool in supporting humanitarian and philanthropic initiatives, the charity auctions- including those showcasing vehicles’ license plates featuring distinctive numbers, as well as phone numbers- organized by Emirates Auction in collaboration with various governmental entities, institutions, and charitable organizations, have raised, over the past years, tens of millions of dirhams to support charitable efforts both domestically and internationally.

One standout example is “The Most Noble Numbers” charity auction, which has successfully raised AED 38,095,000 and its proceeds will go towards supporting the Mothers’ Endowment campaign.

Spreading happiness

It is worth noting that young man “Ghaith” initiated the popular program "Qalby Etmaan" in 2018 with a vision to catalyze change and promote happiness.

The concept of concealing the program host's identity resonated with audiences worldwide, highlighting the notion that benevolence transcends appearance, and that anyone can embody the spirit of "Ghaith" within their familial and societal circles.

From individual assistance to family support and community empowerment, the Ghaith program exemplifies an evolving approach to humanitarianism, spanning individual initiative to comprehensive empowerment strategies, which seek to deliver impactful and sustainable solutions to uplift communities, villages, and humanity at large.

“Emirates Auction” places great emphasis on corporate social responsibility and the delivery of impactful contributions that serve local communities. The company has consistently supported numerous initiatives aimed at combating poverty and empowering needy communities, leveraging partnerships with leading humanitarian institutions and charitable organizations.

-Ends-

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com