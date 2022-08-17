Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has received 4,196,804 passengers (PAX) between January and July 2022 - marking a 126.2% surge and 17.9% drop against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Moreover, QAIA recorded 38,904 aircraft movements (ACM) - representing an 89.1% increase and 15.3% decrease compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 34,371 tons of cargo - 16.7% higher and 41.4% lower than figures registered in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

Throughout the month of July, QAIA welcomed 948,337 PAX - showing 52.6% growth and 1.2% regression against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Likewise, QAIA witnessed 7,357 ACM, up 37.3% and down 7.2% - as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 5,223 tons of cargo - indicating a 1.8% rise and 46.0% fall against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“The Eid al Adha holiday and Hajj season, paired with the increased appetite for travel during the summer break, have triggered July’s positive traffic figures. Enhancing the accessibility and tax competitiveness of QAIA compared with regional airports will be key to achieving similar results in the coming months, thereby confirming our airport’s positive contributions towards local tourism and the national economy,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program - valid until the renewal date in 2025.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

