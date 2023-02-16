The new phase features five clusters of luxury residential units with various sizes and layouts

All Reem Hills units enjoy spacious areas, distinguished designs, and competitive prices

The project meets Q’s vision of offering luxury living solutions for those who look for serenity and peak living in the heart of the Capital Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE:– Following the success of Phase One and Phase Two of the Reem Hills luxury residential community on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Q Properties, a subsidiary of Q Holding, announced the launch of a new phase of the leading gated community in the heart of the capital.

“This project was designed to embody our vision which stresses sustainability and leadership in quality life. It provides a destination of choice for those who look for a life of luxury, creativity, and serenity. The residential units of this phase were designed to be the new benchmark in terms of interior and exterior spaciousness, even in the smallest units, in addition to contemporary layouts and competitive pricing in the UAE.” said Mr. Majed Fuad Odeh, CEO of Q Holding, the parent company of Q Properties, as he comments on the new launch.

The new phase features five clusters of 593 luxurious residential units, with various layouts and sizes to suit all kinds of tastes and preferences. They consist of 16 majestic villas of 5, 6, and 7 bedrooms, directly and beautifully facing the pristine beach of the Arabian Gulf.

It also consists of 77 villas of 4 bedrooms, 128 twin villas of 4 bedrooms, and 372 townhouses of 3 bedrooms, of various sizes and layouts, all carefully positioned along green neighborhood parks and community parks, with tracks for jogging and cycling. All clusters are beautifully organized with clubhouses that offer swimming pools, fitness gymnasiums, exclusive lounges, and multi-purpose rooms for social gatherings and entertainment.

All residential units in this luxurious community have one thing in common: spaciousness, which is unprecedented in the UAE. A feature that offers a new concept of serenity, contemporary, and luxury life. This is to be added to the project’s proximity to Abu Dhabi’s city center.

Talking about the anticipated reaction of both clients and investors toward the new phase, Mr. Ben Hudson, Chief Executive Officer at Q Properties said, “We can predict the level of trust of clients and investors in our project if we consider the fact that all residential units of Phase One and Two of the project have already been sold before the Phases were officially announced. We are very happy for this trust, and we really thank all our valued clients, investors and real estate agents for the faith they put in Q Properties and the new concept of luxury achieved in the Reem Hills project.”

The first gated community of its kind that is developed with a man-made hill, the milestone project enjoys a direct scenic view of the pristine beaches of the Arabian Gulf, expansive landscaped areas, green community parks, and various tracks for jogging and cycling scattered in every cluster. It’s also well-served with sports and entertainment facilities in addition to integrated facilities that ensure living a healthy lifestyle, and a pleasurable experience.

Last September, Q Properties announced that all residential units of Reem Hills’ Phase One and Two were sold in a record time, which reflects unprecedented interest from clients and investors, and solid confidence in Q Properties and its vision and achievements.

-Ends-

About Q Holding

The Abu Dhabi-based Q Holding was established as a leading global investment company. Its strategic vision aims to empower businesses by ensuring the successful and sustainable growth of its subsidiaries to build its business networks locally, regionally, and globally.

About Q Properties

A subsidiary of Q Holdings, Q Properties is a major real estate developer that was established to contribute to the economic development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It designs and builds unique, elegant, and sustainable projects. Q Properties has launched the Reem Hills project on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi’s most prominent gated residential community that features a wide range of vital facilities to combine luxurious and convenient living.