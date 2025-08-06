The report also highlights the importance of mentorship, noting that small business survival rates double when guided by experienced mentors.

Mastery of emerging technologies such as AI and digital platforms is seen as critical to future readiness, particularly as over a billion jobs globally are expected to be disrupted by 2030.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - PwC Middle East has released a new r eport titled "Why entrepreneurial capabilities are key to empowering MENA’s youth”, spotlighting the urgent need to equip MENA’s youth with the skills, behaviours and traits that drive entrepreneurial success.

The report’s framework is rooted in insights from 19 interviews with entrepreneurs and leaders across government, education and private sectors, including founders of high-growth startups, policymakers from the UAE Ministry of Economy, and executives from tech firms like Talabat, Augustus Media and Ogilvy. The recommendations are designed to help governments, educators and businesses act decisively and collaboratively.

With people under 25 making up nearly half of the MENA population and youth unemployment at 24%, the report calls for a bold shift in how the region nurtures talent, fosters innovation and drives inclusive economic transformation. The report identifies four priority strategies: structured entrepreneurship education, mentorship ecosystems, technological proficiency, and female empowerment, each essential to strengthening the region’s entrepreneurial pipeline.

"Entrepreneurial capabilities are a driving resilience, innovation, and long-term relevance in the MENA region. By strategically investing in youth, inclusive innovation ecosystems, and future-focused skills today, we are addressing regional challenges and laying the foundation for global leadership across industries from AI and sustainability to digital transformation and beyond. This transformation will benefit from extensive collaboration between governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society to create an environment where entrepreneurship can thrive,” said Roland Hancock, Middle East Education Practice Leader, PwC Middle East.

The report reveals that developing entrepreneurial capabilities in MENA must go far beyond traditional business training, with a focus on adaptability, creativity, problem-solving and fluency in emerging technologies.

The report also highlights success stories such as Talabat, Tamara, Swvl, and Tabby, which demonstrate how digitally native business models can scale rapidly when built on a foundation of entrepreneurial agility and technological competence.

The report urges regional leaders to treat entrepreneurship as a strategic engine for job creation, innovation and competitiveness. As the world transitions into a knowledge-based, digital economy, equipping MENA’s youth with the right entrepreneurial capabilities could unlock unprecedented economic and social dividends.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 370,000 people in 149 countries. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting we help build, accelerate and sustain momentum.

With over 12,000 people across 12 countries in 30 offices, PwC Middle East combines deep regional insight with global expertise to help clients solve complex problems, drive transformation, and achieve sustained outcomes.PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity.