Dubai, UAE: PwC Middle East has partnered with SOVA, a leading provider of scientific, digitally strong strategic talent solutions that optimise and transform the effectiveness of the recruitment process. This partnership further strengthens PwC Consulting’s assessment of talent and workplace capabilities offering and expands its tech-enabled, advanced AI solutions across the region.

The strategic partnership between PwC Middle East and SOVA delivers on PwC’s wider firm strategy in building trust and solving the region’s important problems. SOVA combines scientifically strong assessment tools, workflow management and predictive analytics in one fully integrated platform, helping organisations make fast, fair and data-driven decisions throughout the employee journey.

The technology delivers multiple benefits, solutions and features that supports strategic recruitment such as:

Unified platform and process

Skills-based assessments

Project level reporting and benchmarking

End-to-end assessment platform with analytics

Workload reduction in administering assessments

As the Middle East goes through a continuous, fast and massive transformation across functions and various industries, acquiring, scaling up and evaluating talent has become an essential part of establishing success and achieving business goals.

Commenting on the new partnership, Eyhab Abdeen, Partner - People and Organisation, explained: “Finding the right talent remains one of the main challenges facing organisations in the Middle East. Business leaders are concerned about the shortage of talented candidates in crucial industries that are key to their business’s transformation. Our latest partnership with SOVA introduces the best of PwC's consulting and assessment services with SOVA’s innovative solutions that employ scientific and tech-driven tools to make a real difference in the workplace and overcome talent acquisition challenges facing our clients.”

Jonathan Rook, Regional Lead MENA, SOVA, said: "The Middle East is setting ambitious transformation goals which will only be enabled by securing top talent with in-demand skills. We're excited about our new partnership with PwC Middle East to help clients increase their hiring process transparency and accurately evaluate talent across different industries."

He added: "SOVA's scientifically-strong, digitally delivered solutions enable organisations to make accurate and fair data-driven decisions and create immersive digital candidate experiences. As PwC Middle East works to empower organisations across the Middle East to accelerate their transformation, our new alliance will only cultivate PwC's existing offering that aims to build workforces of the future."

About Sova

Sova Assessment launched in 2015 as one of the first fully configurable, mobile friendly digital assessment platform centred around client needs. It has since grown to a point where it is now used by over 120 organisations that rely on Sova’s SaaS-based platform which provides an end-to-end talent assessment solution, combining psychometric science with a compelling technology platform. Sova serves customers in over 20 countries, with offices in London, Delaware, Dubai and Melbourne and a network of global strategic partners.

