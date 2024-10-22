Dubai, UAE: Liferay, a leading provider of digital experience platform (DXP) solutions, has partnered with PwC Middle East, one of the world’s leading professional services firms, to enhance digital experiences for businesses across the region. This collaboration combines Liferay’s technology with PwC Middle East’s advisory and technology delivery expertise to deliver a comprehensive suite of digital services to elevate customer engagement strategies.

In an increasingly competitive digital landscape, a collaboration of this nature is crucial for businesses looking to innovate and optimise digital experiences. By merging Liferay's powerful DXP capabilities with PwC Middle East’s insights in digital strategy, experience design and digital delivery, this alliance will equip organisations to design digital experiences aimed to drive growth making it a significant step towards more technologically advanced future for clients in the regions,

The strategic alliance was formalised during a MoU signing at GITEX GLOBAL between Moussalam Dalati – General Manager, MEA and France, Liferay, and Esan Tabrizi – Partner, Customer Transformation Practice Leader, PwC Middle East.

Esan Tabrizi, Partner, Customer Transformation Practice Leader at PwC Middle East, commented: "This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to offering the best solutions to our clients in the Middle East. With Liferay's innovative DXP technology, we will enhance digital experience management and provide a more digitally driven approach to customer engagement challenges. We look forward to providing unparalleled digital services and customer experience efficiency in the region. At PwC Middle East, we are committed to supporting our clients in their transformation journeys and ensuring that the outcomes we deliver are sustainable in a transparent strategy through execution offering”

Moussalam Dalati, General Manager – MEA and France stated, “Liferay has been reimagining its MENA presence by steadily expanding its footprints through strong customer relationships across diverse verticals, built alongside a robust partner network. Our collaboration with PwC Middle East is in sync with our strategy to deliver comprehensive digital experience solutions through our optimal pairing. By integrating PwC’s expertise in digital strategy with Liferay DXP, we aim to create scalable future-ready frameworks poised to set new standards for excellence in digital experiences across the region.”

The strategic collaboration will deliver customised digital experiences across multiple touch points, including customer websites, mobile apps and e-commerce platforms. PwC will complement these efforts with its data driven insights and expertise, ensuring clients can continually refine and elevate their digital experiences to meet changing market demands.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.

About PwC Middle East:

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 151 countries with nearly 364,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

Established in the Middle East for over 40 years, PwC Middle East has 30 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 12,000 people. (www.pwc.com/me).

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

© 2024 PwC. All rights reserved

